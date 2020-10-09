Second half sparks Broncs' homecoming win

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche claimed a 28-0 scoring edge in the second half Friday night and defeated Spearfish 31-6 in the Broncs' homecoming football game, played at Lou Graslie Field.
"They came out with some fire in the second half," said Broncs' head coach Scott Slotten, whose team trailed 6-3 at the break. "They executed our game plan, and they were patient."
Belle Fourche's Gage Kracht intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Spearfish 37-yard line. A seven-play drive ended on Anthony Staley's 26-yard field goal, and the Broncs led 3-0.
Spearfish took over at its 38. Brady Hartwig (2-yard run), Derek Webster (8-yard run), and Seth Hamilton (9-yard run) recorded first downs on a drive that reached the Belle Fourche 13-yard line. The subsequent field goal try was not successful.
The Spartans began a second-quarter drive at their 16-yard line. Hamilton (15-yard run) and Brayden Delahoyde (10-yard reception) gained first downs for Spearfish. This drive ended when Kracht recorded an interception for Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche went three-and-out, and Spearfish took possession at the Broncs' 45. An eight-play drive ended when Peyton Millis caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton. The conversion try was unsuccessful; Spearfish led 6-3 at halftime.
Aiden Giffin returned the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a Belle Fourche touchdown. Staley's kick presented the Broncs with a 10-6 lead.
"That couldn't have been bigger," Slotten said in describing the return. "Dude's one of the fastest guys in class A."
Spearfish went three-and out; Belle Fourche took over at its 22-yard line. The Broncs faced a fourth and 1 from its 42; Kracht gained four yards on a fake punt to give the Broncs a first down. Brextin Garza's 3-yard touchdown run ended the drive, with Staley's kick putting the Broncs ahead 17-6.
The Spartans used a Millis interception for a first down at the Broncs' 35 as the fourth quarter began. Spearfish reached the 6-yard line but could not score.
Belle Fourche had a first down at its 44. Garza received the handoff and pitched the ball to Giffin, who raced 56 yards for a touchdown. Staley added the extra point as the Broncs led 24-6.
A Kracht interception put Belle Fourche at the Broncs' 34. Garza's 42-yard touchdown run ended the drive, and Staley added the point for the 31-6 final.
"We played hard and fought to the end," Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. He added the Spartans were hyped up in the first half.
"We got punched in the face right off the bat in the second half," Wademan said. "We responded, but they (Belle Fourche) just had a couple of better plays than we did."
Slotten said Belle Fourche wore out Spearfish and added success in the running game would come.
"We had great blocking up front from our senior tackles: Aiken Crowley and Logan Goeders," Slotten added. They helped Belle Fourche rush for 291 yards, including 192 from Garza.
Wademan said the Spartans must stay together and move forward. He added the scoreboard does not represent the progress the team has made.
