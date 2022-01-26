Second half seals Spearfish fate against St. Thomas More

RAPID CITY — Spearfish was outscored 36-25 in the second half Tuesday night and fell 61-50 to St. Thomas More in varsity boys’ basketball action at the St. Thomas More gym. The Cavaliers are ranked second in Class A.
“The same pressure that we saw in the first half caused us to break down,” Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund said of the final two quarters. “We just let them get to the paint a little too often with straight-line drives, and not great team defense allowed them to get to the rim.”
St. Thomas More built a 7-0 lead. Trey Wood and Seth Hamilton scored to keep the Spartans within 7-4.
Hamilton’s 3-point field goal allowed Spearfish to cut the margin to 9-7. A 3-point field goal by Nick Hamann kept the Spartans within 12-10. St. Thomas More led 13-10 at the break.
The Cavaliers opened a 16-10 lead early in the second period on Matthew Larson’s three-point play. Wood, Rylan Palmer, and Antonio Serrano highlighted a 7-2 run that allowed Spearfish to close the gap to 18-17.
St. Thomas More led 23-17 before Ryan Heinert scored five Spearfish points. Hamilton and Brayden Delahoyde combined for three free throws as the Spartans moved ahead 25-23. The Cavaliers forged a 25-25 halftime tie.
“We were patient on offense, moved the ball, and had outstanding defense on our part,” Skoglund said in describing the first half. “We were getting to their shooters and had great weak-side help.”
An 8-3 run opened the third quarter for St. Thomas More. Two Cade Kandolin free throws put the Cavaliers up 33-28.
Serrano completed a three-point play to bring Spearfish within 33-31.
The Cavaliers used an 11-2 scoring run to end the third quarter and boost their lead to 44-33.
St. Thomas More led by as many as 18 points (59-41) in the fourth quarter. Spearfish got no closer than the final margin.
Hamilton scored 14 points to lead three Spearfish players in double figures. Heinert contributed 12 points; Serrano chipped in with 10 points.
The Cavaliers received 19 points from Caleb Hollenbeck and 11 from Kandolin.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 14, Ryan Heinert 12, Antonio Serrano 10, Trey Wood 5, Nick Hamann 3, Carter Lyon 3, Rylan Palmer 2, Brayden Delahoyde 1. Totals 16 field goals, 9 free throws, 50 points.
St. Thomas More scoring: Caleb Hollenbeck 19, Cade Kandolin 11, Ian Clewley 9, Ethan Burnett 8, Jordan Uhlir 8, Matthew Larson 5, Will Green 1. Totals 22 field goals, 16 free throws, 61 points.
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 9 (Heinert 3, Hamilton 2, Wood 1, Hamann 1, Lyon 1, Serrano 1), St. Thomas More 1 (Kandolin 1)
Spearfish will take a 3-7 record into its scheduled game at Rapid City Central on Thursday, Jan. 27. St. Thomas More, 10-1, is slated to visit Rapid City Christian on Friday.
