Second half seals Digger girls' fate

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood scored only nine points in the second half Saturday afternoon and fell 48-24 to New Underwood in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
“We were a little bit slower on our rotations in that zone (defense),” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said in describing a second half that started with the Golddiggers trailing by only two points, at 17-15. “Kudos to them (New Underwood): they hit some shots that they didn’t hit in the first half.”
New Underwood led 7-5 after the first quarter. Erica Hansen’s 3-point field goal put the home standing Golddiggers ahead 13-11 in the second stanza, but New Underwood scored six of the next eight points for its halftime edge.
“I felt like our defense was awesome,” Malde said of that first half. “The intensity was great, and they were flying all over the place.”
Malde said Lead-Deadwood kept New Underwood’s taller players under control in that first half. Hansen said the defense played exceptionally well in the first 16 minutes, and the team had great energy coming in.
The visiting Tigers claimed a 19-7 scoring edge in the third quarter for a 36-22 advantage. A 12-2 scoring edge in the final eight minutes accounted for the 48-24 final.
Hansen scored nine points to pace Lead-Deadwood. New Underwood (3-3) received 28 points from Katelyn Arnold and 11 from Jocelyn Fulton.
“In the second half, I felt like we held on to the ball a little too long as we were swinging the ball,” Malde said. He agreed the team, for the most part, was able to get the shots it was seeking.
Hansen said New Underwood kept using its big girls in the second half. The Tigers’ two tallest players stood 6-foot-1 (Fulton) and 6-foot (Arnold), with Lead-Deadwood’s tallest player standing 5-foot-9.
Saturday’s game ended a weekend that started with a 50-25 victory over Oelrichs on Jan. 5. Malde said the Golddiggers have shown considerable growth over the season’s first six games.
“These girls have responded. They’re working so hard,” Malde said. “This week of basketball has been good.”
Hansen said the Oelrichs win gave the Golddiggers a great deal of confidence. She added the team had a lot of shot opportunities that did not appear in previous games, and the defense carried over to today’s contest.
“Our team has done great with the adjustment of a new coach, new plays and all that,” Hansen said. She added team passing and dribbling have gotten a lot better.
Hansen said defensive communication and moving with the ball are two areas needing work in the coming weeks.
The junior plays forward-guard positions and agreed she is expected to do a bit of everything on the court, including shooting the 3-pointer.
“I feel like I have a bigger role where I have to step up and show our team ‘We got this,’ give them confidence and keep the energy up,” Hansen said. She added that role has changed a lot from the 2021-22 campaign.
Hansen and Piper Rogers visited a rec center before school many mornings to prepare for this season. Activities included shooting and weight training.
“The biggest highlights have been, especially tonight, our defense in the first half,” Hansen said of the season thus far. She also cited team energy and teamwork.
Hansen said she is most looking forward to see how the squad progresses. She agreed the Golddiggers are very encouraged by things so far.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Erica Hansen 9, Hallie Person 6, Piper Rogers 5, Clarissa Heisinger 2, Taylor Hansen 2. Totals nine field goals, three of three from the free throw line, 24 points.
New Underwood scoring: Katelyn Arnold 28, Jocelyn Fulton 11,Taylor Krebsbach 3, Kallie Flint 2, Mandie Chambliss 2, Shelby Derner 2. Totals 21 field goals, five of 11 from the free throw line, 48 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 3 (E. Hansen 3), New Underwood 1 (Krebsbach 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 14, New Underwood 8
Lead-Deadwood brings a 1-5 record into Tuesday’s home game against Belle Fourche. Start time is set for around 6:15 p.m.
“We’re going to need to try and keep that defensive intensity we have throughout more of that game,” Malde said in looking toward that contest. He cited the importance of players finding their shots and not getting frustrated.
