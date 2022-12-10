Second half propels Spearfish boys to victory

BELLE FOURCHE —Spearfish outscored Belle Fourche 39-24 in the second half Friday night and earned a 64-44 varsity boys’ basketball season-opening victory at Edwin Petranek Armory.
“They did a great job of putting the ball in areas of the court when we were attacking the zone in the high post and the short corner,” Spearfish head coach Ben Schultz said. He added it took a while to get the ball in those areas.
Spearfish led 15-9 after the first period. Seth Hamilton netted nine points to lead the charge.
Belle Fourche outscored Spearfish 11-10 in the second quarter and cut the halftime margin to 25-20. Anthony Staley collected six points for the Broncs.
Schultz said Belle Fourche plays hard and has skilled players plus good perimeter shooters. He added the Broncs’ intensity also kept them in the game.
A 16-14 scoring edge in the third quarter kept the visiting Spartans ahead 41-34. Hamilton (nine points for Spearfish) and Jet Jensen (six points for Belle Fourche) led their respective clubs.
Spearfish scored 23 points in the final frame to 10 for Belle Fourche. Caden Langenfeld and Antonio Serrano notched six points apiece for Spearfish.
Hamilton finished with a game-high 29 points for Spearfish; Serrano finished with 14. Belle Fourche received 12 points from Jensen and 11 from Staley.
Broncs’ head coach Clay Pottorff said the team shot a bit too early, but Staley excelled in the rebounding department. He added Spearfish was organized and hit a key 3-point field goal.
“I thought we rebounded pretty well,” Pottorff said of the close first half. He added Spearfish had a big advantage in that category the rest of the way.
Pottorff said this game sets a foundation of the Broncs being competitive. He added the team needs to replace three starters and two other seniors from last season’s squad.
“The biggest thing was, we kept our heads,” Hamilton said. “If we stay together as a team, move the ball the way we did tonight, I think we can have a great season this year.”
Hamilton said rebounding is vital for the Spartans, who do not have a lot of size. He added boxing out is critical, and Spearfish excelled in that area tonight.
“Our defensive intensity was great tonight. We talked well; we rotated well,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton, a junior, said this team has some great leaders. He added he is trying to take some players under his wing and serve in that role.
He is no longer the point guard, instead playing a forward position. Hamilton said he has to rebound more.
“Offseason was a little weird, but we came together really well,” Hamilton said in describing the coaching change. “Coach (Ben) Schultz did an amazing job with us.”
Hamilton said the Spartans would like to keep having fun and staying together as a team.
Schultz acknowledged the Spearfish players are trying to learn an entirely new system from past seasons.
“They’re trying every day to take coaching, and they’re picking each other up,” Schultz said. “We really preach passing good shots to great shots.”
Schultz praised the Spartans’ defensive intensity and cited the importance of maintaining that in future games. He said execution, recognizing an opponent’s defense, and identifying what set the Spartans will try to run against that, are some of the areas to work on.
Staley said Belle Fourche struggled on the inside and did not get many rebounds in the second half. He added ball movement was much better during the first two quarters.
Playing the season opener felt good for Staley and the Broncs. He said the team knows it has a lot of strengths and chemistry.
Staley said points of emphasis for future games include rebounding, ball movement around the perimeter, and passing into the post.
“They want me to have a strong presence in the paint,” Staley said of his on-court role. He added his 6-foot-5 height means he is expected to rebound.
Staley recalled his ball handing was not very developed a few years ago. He added he now has a good presence on the wing when it comes to dribbling.
“We just want to work on getting better as a team, chemistry-wise, moving the ball around and looking for good opportunities to score,” Staley said in outlining future goals.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 29, Antonio Serrano 14, Smith Funke 9, Caden Langenfeld 6, Carter Lyon 4, Tayte Schatz 1, Brody Janvrin 1. Totals 23 field goals, 12 of 21 from the free throw line, 64 points.
Three-point field goals: Hamilton 3, Funke 3
Total fouls: 13
Belle Fourche scoring: Jet Jensen 12, Anthony Staley 11, Anthony Budmayr 7, Nolan Wahlfeldt 5, Payton Dvorak 4, Tatin Yackley 3, JT Hahne 2. Totals 17 field goals, five of 12 from the free throw line, 44 points.
Three-point field goals: Jensen 3, Yackley 1, Budmayr 1
Total fouls: 19
Fouled out: Staley
Belle Fourche goes to Sturgis Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Spearfish will host Aberdeen Central on Friday, Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.