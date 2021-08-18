Second-half flurry boosts Belle Fourche boys to 2nd victory

BELLE FOURCHE — A six-goal outburst in the second half propelled Belle Fourche past Douglas/Rapid City Christian 7-1 in varsity boys’ soccer action at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex on Tuesday.
“We made a formation change at half that they’re more comfortable with,” said Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble, whose team snapped a 1-1 halftime tie. “That was the deciding factor in the second half.”
Douglas/Rapid City Christian used a Sam Enos goal to grab a 1-0 lead with 34 minutes 22 seconds left in the first half. A goal by Ethan Jensen pulled Belle Fourche into a 1-1 tie with 27 minutes remaining in the half.
The visiting Patriot/Comets got a shot on goal 4 1/2 minutes later. Belle Fourche goalkeeper Hunter Cherveny batted the ball from in front of goal to preserve a 1-1 tie.
Drake Sutter and Jensen combined for three shots on goal for the Broncs, with Cherveny making a save to keep the halftime score 1-1.
A Charles Alberts goal 1 minute 15 seconds into the second half pushed Belle Fourche ahead 2-1. Darian Pesicka scored off a rebound four minutes later to extend the Broncs’ advantage to 3-1.
Tristin Hendricks’ goal allowed Belle Fourche to go ahead 4-1. Alberts collected three consecutive goals for the final 7-1 margin.
“We were able to have our wide players see the field a little better than in the previous half,” Trimble said in explaining Belle Fourche’s second-half success.
Tuesday’s original schedule called for the girls’ game to begin at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 6 p.m. However, a high heat index caused the contests to be postponed to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Play traditionally stops for a water break midway through each half during hot weather. During the boys’ game, however, each half included three such breaks.
“Every player played 100%,” Trimble said. He added the effort was channeled a bit in the wrong direction during the first half, but it was converted into constructive and smart play during the second half.
Belle Fourche started its season by defeating Hot Springs 15-0 last Friday. Trimble said the biggest improvement he saw from that game to this, was team members playing in their positions.
“With the squad we have, we’re trying to find some different positions for players,” Trimble said. “As we subbed and had water breaks, we kind of put people in different places. We’re working the kinks out of that.”
Belle Fourche is scheduled to visit Groton Area on Friday and Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday.
“Our overall goal for the season is 100% effort in the game,” he said. “If we see that, regardless of the outcome, we’re going to be happy.”
