Second-half eruption lifts Belle past Groton

BELLE FOURCHE — A seven-goal second half propelled Belle Fourche past Groton 10-2 in Friday’s varsity boys’ soccer game at the Black Hills Roundup Sports Complex.
“I really have to believe that it has a lot to do with our conditioning,” said Broncs’ head coach Anthony Carbajal, whose squad led 3-2 at halftime. “Again, the chemistry that this team has really carries them through.”
Jace Kroll put Groton ahead 1-0. Charles Alberts notched two goals within a 46-second span as Belle Fourche edged ahead 2-1.
A Josiah Trimble tally gave the Broncs a 3-1 advantage. Groton cut the margin to 3-2 as Brayden Hansen scored on a breakaway.
The second half was all Belle Fourche.
Alberts put the Broncs up 4-2, and an “own goal” made the margin 5-2 when a Groton player scored into his team’s net.
Trimble scored two goals for a 7-2 lead. Eli Sechser, Alberts, and Trimble ended the scoring for the 10-2 win.
Belle Fourche brings a 3-1 record into Saturday’s home game against Sioux Falls Christian. Start time is set for noon.
