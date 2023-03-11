Second-half defense lifts BHSU men in region opener
CANYON, Texas — Black Hills State University allowed only 17 points in the second half Saturday afternoon and defeated Colorado Mines 68-48 in a first-round game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional men’s basketball tournament.

“I thought our guys played with a great level of toughness,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team trailed 31-29 at halftime. Black Hills State was seeded sixth, with Colorado Mines at number 3.

