Second-half defense lifts BHSU men in region opener

CANYON, Texas — Black Hills State University allowed only 17 points in the second half Saturday afternoon and defeated Colorado Mines 68-48 in a first-round game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional men’s basketball tournament.
“I thought our guys played with a great level of toughness,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team trailed 31-29 at halftime. Black Hills State was seeded sixth, with Colorado Mines at number 3.
Thompson said holding Mines to 36 percent shooting for the game demonstrated how locked in defensively Black Hills State was. The Orediggers made only seven of 26 (26 percent) field goal tries in the second half, including zero of 10 from 3-point range.
Thompson also pointed to Black Hills State’s 42-38 rebounding edge as a key. He said the Orediggers have been the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s best rebounding team this season.
Colorado Mines built a 25-16 lead in the first half. Ryker Cisarik’s inside basket capped a 12-2 run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 28-27.
The Orediggers claimed their 31-29 edge on Ben Boone’s jump shot.
Matthew Ragsdale, Sindou Cisse, and Joel Scott sparked an 8-0 run that pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 37-31 early in the second half.
Colorado Mines cut the margin to 44-41 when Cade Mankle connected on a jump shot. Cisse and Ragsdale connected from the field, with Ragsdale’s 3-point field goal giving the Yellow Jackets a 49-41 advantage.
Black Hills State used a 13-0 run to extend a 49-43 lead and create a 62-43 cushion with four minutes left. PJ Hayes, Scott, and Ragsdale combined for those points.
Scott finished with 13 points to pace Black Hills State, now 26-5. Hayes (12 points), Ragsdale (12), and Cisse (10) also reached double figures.
Colorado Mines received a team-high 13 points from Adam Thistlewood. The Orediggers ended their season at 26-7.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game coming out,” Scott said. “It just came down to trust.”
Colorado Mines put two or three defenders on Scott in the first half. He said that situation creates open shots for his teammates, and they made those shots.
“We stayed locked in. We followed Coach’s (Ryan Thompson) game plan as much as we could,” Hayes said in describing the second half. He added the Yellow Jackets needed faith in their abilities.
Thompson said Black Hills State’s defense tried to eliminate open looks for Colorado Mines’ shooters. He added the effort was consistent for all 40 minutes, and the offense found ways to get the ball inside during the second half.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 13, PJ Hayes 12, Matthew Ragsdale 12, Sindou Cisse 10, Jaeton Hackley 8, Caelin Hearne 7, Ryker Cisarik 6. Totals 26 field goals, nine of 14 from the free throw line, 68 points.
Colorado Mines scoring: Adam Thistlewood 13, Ben Boone 9, Sam Beskind 8, Brendan Sullivan 6, Kai Barr 4, Reagan Koch 3, Cade Mankle 2, Riley Schroeder 2, Adam Krasovec 1. Totals 21 field goals, four of nine from the free throw line, 48 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 39 (26-66), Colorado Mines 36 (21-58)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 7 (Hayes 3, Ragsdale 2, Hearne 1, Hackley 1), Colorado Mines 2 (Beskind 1, Boone 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 42 (Scott 9), Colorado Mines 38 (Beskind 9)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 5, Colorado Mines 14
Total fouls: Black Hills State 15, Colorado Mines 13
Black Hills State will return to the court at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, against Fort Lewis. This marks the fourth time the teams have faced each other this season, with Fort Lewis winning the first three.
The second-seeded Skyhawks defeated number 7 seed Lubbock Christian 97-65 on Saturday.
Sunday's game may be watched on the Black Hills State University athletic website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.