SDSU falls in national title game

FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State University dropped a 23-21 decision to Sam Houston State in Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship game.
The Jackrabbits brought an 8-1 record into the game, with Sam Houston State at 9-0.
South Dakota State was in the FCS playoffs for the 11th time, including the 10th straight year.
