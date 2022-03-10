SDHSAA state girls’ basketball championships start today

Courtesy photo

PIERRE ­— The South Dakota State High School Girls’ Basketball State Championship Tournaments begins today.

The schedule  of games for Class B, Class A, and Class AA follow.

Class B at the Civic Arena in Watertown

No. 1 Abderdeen Roncalli (22-1) vs. No. 8 Viborg-Hurley (119-4) 11 a.m.

No. 4 Corsics-Stickney (20-3) vs. No. 5 White River (18-3) 12:45 p.m.

No. 2 De Smet (22-1) vs. Aberdeen Christiaan (20-3) 5 p.m.

No. 3 Wall (21-2) vs. No. 6 Faith (18-5)  6:45 p.m.

Class A at Frost Arena in Brookings

No. 1 Wagner (21-1) vs. Red Cloud (20-2)  11 a.m.

No. 4 Lakota Tech (20-1) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (19-3) 12:45 p.m.

No. 2 West Central (21-2 vs.  Dakota Valley (19-4) 5 p.m.

No. 3 Hamlin (21-2) vs. Sioux Falls Christian (20-3) 6:45 p.m.

Class AA at the Ice Arena in Rapid City

No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (20-1) vs. No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson (11-10) 11 a.m.

No. 4 Rapid City Stevens (17-4) vs No. 5 Rapid City Central (16-5) 11:45 a.m.

No. 2 O’Gorman (18-3) vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-11) 5 p.m.

No. 3 Brandon Valley (17-4) vs. No. 111 Harrisburg (9-12)6:45 p.m.

