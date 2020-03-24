SDHSAA spring sports cancelled through May 3

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.