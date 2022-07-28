RAPID CITY — At the SDGA Junior Championship, Tuesday, at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City, four champions were crowned in our older age divisions.
Each division played 36 holes over two days.
In the 14-15 Boys division, Charlie Swift of Sioux Falls won by two shots over Benjamin Gibson of Rapid City.
In the 14-15 Girls division, Lauren Knapp of Rapid CIty won by four shots over Alison Kennedy, of Spearfish.
The 2022 SDGA Junior Girls Champion is Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls. Jansa won by four shots over her Harrisburg H.S. teammate Mattie Wiedenbach.
The 2022 SDGA Junior Boys Champion is Bennett Geraets of Sioux Falls. Bennett came from behind with a two under par 70 to defeat first round leader Eric Munson of Tea Area by two shots.
For full results, go to Golf Genius with the GGID: SDJUNIOR22.
