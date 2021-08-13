PIERRE — The South Dakota United U-15 Dynamo team won the US Club Soccer National Cup held July 16-20, in Denver, Colo.
They won their regional competition in a dramatic shootout a month earlier in Chicago, and they entered the National Cup as one of the top-ranked teams in the country, and were looking to outperform their previous runner-up finish at the National Cup tournament in 2019.
The Dynamo went undefeated on the weekend culminating with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
The South Dakota girls next played the Houstonian FC where the Dynamo girls fast and dynamic play-style resulted in their first shutout of the week-end with a score of 2-0.
The next day produced more of the same, where Dynamo beat Amarillo Rush SC, the runners-up in the South-Central Region, by a score of 3-0.
This marked the first time in South Dakota US Club Soccer history a coach won the National Cup as both coach and player. SD United U-15 Coach Matt DeBoer, from Pierre, was a member of the SD United Barcelona U-17 team when they were national champions in 2013
The SD United Dynamo club is based in Pierre where it conducts monthly practices, but is made up of girls from all across South Dakota as well as North Dakota and Wyoming.
Tessa Stearns of Belle Fourche was added to the Dynamo team this spring in the wing position, and helped the squad to multiple tournament wins through the season. She joined other Black Hills area players: Issy Larson from Belle Fourche, Madie Donovan of Spearfish, and Mohrgyn Brug, of Rapid City.
