SD Special Olympics Summer Games start Thursday

SPEARFISH — Special Olympics South Dakota State Summer Games will return to Spearfish after a four-year absence.
The 53rd annual observance will begin Thursday, May 19 and end Saturday, May 21.
Vermillion hosted the Games in 2019 and 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing cancelation of the 2020 event.
Cathy Grubb, Black Hills area director Special Olympics South Dakota, said more than 500 athletes have registered to participate.
“That number swells when you consider the coaches and chaperones who will be attending,” she added.
That total number includes roughly 150 to 200 athletes from the Black Hills area.
What does the event mean to the participants and volunteers?
“This is really, for many of them, the highlight of their year,” Grubb said in describing things from the participants’ perspective. “When they come to our Special Olympics events, they have an opportunity to compete and showcase their abilities. Special Olympics is one big family.”
Grubb said participants also have the chance to meet with friends from other delegations. Dances, banquets, and other activities help complete the weekend schedule. Volunteers have an opportunity to support the event and organization, according to Grubb.
“They get an opportunity to see all the abilities of the athletes rather than focusing on the disabilities,” she said.
The Law Enforcement Torch Rub started Sunday afternoon in Vermillion. Ten law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athlete Mack Meier from Madison comprised the group.
Plans call for the group to visit six Black Hills communities on Thursday. They are Ellsworth at 8 a.m., Box Elder at 9 a.m., Rapid City at 10:15 a.m., Sturgis at 11:30 a.m., Deadwood at 12:30 p.m., and Spearfish at 5:30 p.m.
Opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, from the Donald E. Young Center.
This includes a parade of athletes, welcome from Spearfish Mayor John Senden, and bringing in the Special Olympics torch to light the cauldron.
Athletic competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Black Hills State University campus. Team soccer, volleyball skills, soccer skills, powerlifting, swimming, team volleyball, and race walking are scheduled.
Track and field-style events take center stage beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday from Lyle Hare Stadium.
Grubb said Friday’s events will need more than 100 volunteers, and numbers for Saturday’s activities come to about 175.
She added slots are filled, but a number of openings remain.
Individuals interested in volunteering may call Grubb at (605) 645-7647.
Or contact Mistie Caldwell at Visit Spearfish. That phone number is (605) 717-9294.
