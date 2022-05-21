SD Special Olympics athlete reflects on relay honor

SPEARFISH — Mack Meier received the biggest honor of his nine-year Special Olympics experience when he was selected to join the Law Enforcement Torch Run as it made its way from Vermillion to Spearfish for the Summer Games.
Meier was with the relay from the start. The 26-year-old Madison resident said he was chosen because of his spirit for Special Olympics.
“I thought it was a great honor: not just for myself, but also for the area team I support as well,” Meier said. He figured he could try to make a huge difference.
Meier placed a lot of importance on taking advantage of tremendous opportunities. “You never know when or if it will come again,” he said.
