FORT PIERRE — Many South Dakota high school rodeo competitors are now setting their sights on the national finals. Guthrie, Okla., will host this event July 17-23.
The top four finishers in each event, based on points collected during the season, qualified for the national team. South Dakota ended its state finals on Sunday.
Riders, hometowns, and points collected during the season follow.
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) 88.50 points
2 Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt) 84
3 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 78
4 Iver Paul (Faith) 70
BARREL RACING
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 69 points
2 Tessa Caspers (New Underwood) 68
3 Chantel Kolb (Belle Fourche) 63.50
4 Bridget Romey (Hot Springs) 61
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Josi Stevens (Pierre) 73 points
2 Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo) 71
3 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 61
4 Jenna Fulton (St. Lawrence) 49
BULL RIDING
1 Dylan Bradford (Selby) 78 points
2 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 68
3 Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder) 65.50
4 Riley Shippy (Colome) 51
BOYS’ CUTTING
1 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 85.50 points
2 Caden Stoddard (Norris) 78.50
3 (tie) Hugh Groves (Faith) 73.50
3 (tie) Trey Fuller (Faith) 73.50
GOAT TYING
1 Shantell Brewer (Dupree) 79 points
2 Michaela McCormick (Salem) 64
3 Layni Stevens (Pierre) 63.50
4 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 61
GIRLS’ CUTTING
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 83 points
2 Jenna Fulton (St. Lawrence) 77
3 Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo) 66.50
4 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 61
POLE BENDING
1 Josi Stevens (Pierre) 76 points
2 Tessa Caspers (New Underwood) 75
3 Bridget Romey (Hot Springs) 74
4 Chantel Kolb (Belle Fourche) 58
REINED COW HORSE
1 Dawson Phillips (Winner) 88 points
2 Josi Stevens (Pierre) 76
3 Sage Bach (Florence) 75.50
4 Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) 66.50
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Clint Donaldson (Sturgis) 84 points
2 Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 68.50
3 Teigan Clark (Meadow) 64.50
4 Malcom Heathershaw (Quinn) 63
STEER WRESTLING
1 Tegun Spring (Enning) 74 points
2 Logan Lemmel (Sturgis) 72
3 (tie) Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 68
3 (tie) Wyatt Tibbitts (Hot Springs) 68
TEAM ROPING
1 Rio Nutter (Rapid City) and Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 70 points
2 Denton Good (Long Valley) and Linkyn Petersek (Colome) 64
3 (tie) Justin Tekrony (Clear Lake) and Jace Tekrony (Clear Lake) 59
3 (tie) Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Chance Derner (New Underwood) 59
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Linkyn Petersek (Colome) 83 points
2 Ty Moser (Wolsey) 80
3 Sully Paxton (Onida) 60
4 Rafe Wientjes (Onida) 51
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.