SD High School Rodeo Finals underway

FORT PIERRE — The 2021 South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals got underway Tuesday in Fort Pierre.
Boys’ and girls’ cutting were the only events of the day.
Today the boys’ and girls’ cutting second go and short go along with the Reined Cow Horse first and second go and short go are the only events scheduled.
Results for boys’ and girls’ cutting first go follow.
Boys’ Cutting
1. Trey Fuller (Faith) 30.00
2. Jackson Grimes 30.00
3. Caden Stoddard (Norris) 30.00
4. Jace Ullerich (Humboldt) 30.00
5. Rhone Schmidt (White River) 26.50
Girls’ Cutting
1. Victoiah Buffington (Huron) 30.00
1. Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 30.00
3. Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 29.00
3. Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 29.00
5. Kayleigh Bowden (Huron) 27.00
5. Jenna Fulton (St. Lawrence) 27.00
12. Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 23.50
13. Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 22.00
18. Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 19.50
