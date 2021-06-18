SD High School Rodeo Finals ends first go-round; Landry Haugen leads 2 events

FORT PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals completed its first go-round Thursday evening.
Landry Haugen of Sturgis won the barrel racing go-round in 15.81 seconds. She collected 15 standings points and now has 45 for the season: good for first place.
Haugen also claimed runner-up honors in the pole bending go-round (20.860 seconds). Her 14 standings points gives her 42 for the season, which is one point ahead of Hayes’ Tommie Martin (41) for first place overall.
Newell’s Acelyn Brink placed second in goat tying’s first go-round, turning in a time of 7.42 seconds. That gave her 14 standings points, and she has 43 for the season. Brink is tied with St. Lawrence’s Layni Stevens for the lead in this event.
Kashton Ford of Sturgis collected 70 points to finish second in the bareback riding go-round. He picked up 14 standings points and has 42 for the season: tied for second place with Rapid City’s Cooper Filipek.
The Belle Fourche pair of Lan Fuhrer and Rance Bowden finished second in the team roping go-round (9.09 seconds). They secured 14 standings points and now have 27 on the season: two points out of first place.
The top three in each event after Thursday night, plus other local efforts, follow.
Bareback riding
1 Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt) 74 points
2 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 70
3 Devon Moore (Brandt) 66
5 (tie) Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 62
Barrel racing
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 15.81 seconds
2 Piper Cordes (Wall) 15.989
3 (tie) Jonnie Anders (Elm Springs) 16.031
3 (tie) Raylee Fagerhaug (Wessington Springs) 16.031
8 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 16.483
13 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 16.591
15 Kylie Stalder (Spearfish) 16.628
Breakaway roping
1 Saydee Heath (Colome) 2.99 seconds
2 Kaitlin Gerard (Edgemont) 3.33
3 Kenley Day (Meadow) 3.47
8 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 3.62
14 Anika Main (Belle Fourche) 3.86
Bull riding
1 Mason Moody (Letcher) 78 points
2 Riley Shippy (Colome) 76
3 (tie) Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 70
3 (tie) Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder) 70
5 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 64
Goat tying
1 Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 6.95 seconds
2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 7.42
3 Patricia Lammers (Orient) 7.73
7 (tie) Kayden Steele (Newell) 8.34
7 (tie) Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 8.34
Pole bending
1 Tommie Martin (Hayes) 20.644 seconds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 20.860
3 Taya Skiles (Inwood, Iowa) 21.108
6 Shaylie Holben (Spearfish) 21.243
Saddle bronc riding
1 Ridge Ward (Martin) 75 points
2 Traylin Martin (Faith) 69
3 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 65
Steer wrestling
1 Quinn Moon (Creighton) 4.35 seconds
2 Stran Williams (Wall) 5.15
3 (tie) Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) 5.23
3 (tie) Jade Byrne (Martin) 5.23
9 Dustin Kolb (Belle Fourche) 9.34
14 Logan Lemmel (Whitewood) 15.48
Team roping
1 T. Merrill (Wall) and Cade Hammerstrom (New Underwood) 7.63 seconds
2 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 9.09
3 Talon Elshere (Hereford) and Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 10.03
13 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) and Braden Routier (Buffalo) 15.59
Tie down roping
1 Rafe Wientjes (Onida) 9.95 seconds
2 Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) 10.24
3 Rio Nutter (Rapid City) 10.93
7 Lan Fuhrer (Belle Fourche) 12.40
