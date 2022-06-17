SD H.S. Rodeo Finals heads into the weekend

FORT PIERRE — The South Dakota High School High School Rodeo Finals head into the weekend with the second performance tonight in Fort Pierre.
Here are the top five placers in each event ,olus top 10 area finishers through Thursday night’s performance.
BAREBACK RIDING
1. Ashton Ford (Sturgis) 75.0 score, 15.00 points, and 45.00 total points
2. Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 66.0 score, 12.00 points, and 42.00 total points
3. Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 67.0 score, 13.00 points, and 41.00 total points
5. Devon Moore (Clear Lake) 54.0 score, 8.50 score, and 38.50 total points
BARREL RACING
1.Piper Cordes (Wall ) 17.116 score, 15.00 points, and 45.00 total points
2. Tommie Martin (Hayes) 17.556 score, 14.00 points, and 39.00 total points
3. Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 17.781 score, 10.00 points, and 38.00 total points
4. Claire Verhulst (Reva) 17.680 score, 13.00 points, and 32.00 total points
5. Aspen Vining (Buffalo) 17.815 score. 7.00 points, and 31.00 total points
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Charle Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.260 score, 15.00 points, and 39.00 total points
2. Kylene Baker (Buffalo Gap) 2.540 score, 13.00 points, and 34.00 total points
3. Josie Miusel (Colman) 2.430, score, 14.00 points, and 30.00 total points
4.Addison Salverson (Mound City) 100.000 score, zero points, and 29.00 total points
5. Acelyn Brink (Newell) 3.530 score, zero points, and 28.00 total points
9. Malaya Ward (Fruitdale) 2.610 score, 12.00 points, and 24.00 total points
BULL RIDING
1. Mason Moody (Letcher) 71.0 score, 13.00 points, and 42.00 total points
2. Riley Shippy (Colome) 72.0 score, 14.00 points, and 34.00 total points
3. Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder) 74.0 score, 15.00 points, and 33.50 total points
4. Justin Woodward (Custer) 30.00 score, zero points, and 30.00 total points
5. Tate Meyer (Huron) 29.00, score, zero points, and 29.00 total points
GOAT TYING
1. Traylin Martin (Faith) 75.0 score, 15.00 points, and 45.00 total points
2. Mason Hood (Burke) 61.0 score, 12.00 points, and 41.00 total points
3. Cade Costello (Newell) 59.0 score, 11.00 points, and 41.00 total points
4. Thayne Elsewhere (Hereford ) 64.0 score 13.00 points, and 37.00 total points
5. Christopher Nelson (Lake Andes) 40.0 score, 7.00 points, and 37.00 total points
SADDLE BRONC
1. Traylin Martin (Faith ) 75.0 score, 15.00 points, and 45.00 total points
2. Mason Hood (Burke) 61.0 score, 12.00 points, and 41.00 total points
3. Cade Costello (Newell) 59.0 score, 11.00 points, and 41.00 total points
4. Thayne Elsewhere (Hereford ) 64.0 score, 13.00 points, and 37.00 total points
5. Christopher Nelson (Lake Andes) 40.0 score, 7.00 points, and 37.00 total points
STEER WRESTLING
1. Teagan Gourneau (Presho) 5.620 score, 13.00 points, and 43.00 total points
2. Bobby Brewer (Dupree) 5.350 score, 15.00 points, and 39.00 total points
3. Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 6.570 acore, 11.00 points, and 38.00 total points
4. Denton Good (Long Valley) 6.970 score, 9.00points, and 36.00 total points
5. Terran Talsm (Springfield) 9.340 score, 6.00 points, and 32.00 total points
TEAM ROPING
1. Tate Johnson (Sisseton) and Tyan Johnson (Sisseton) 7.150 score, 15.00 points, and 38.00 total points
2. Seth Gaikowski (Waubay) and Connor Herren (Crooks) 9.250, 14.00 points, and 38.00 total points
3. Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) and Tate Hoffman (Highmore) 10.080 score, 13.00 points, and 31.00 total points
4. Easton West (New Underwood) and Caden Stoddard (Norris) 13.110, 9.00 points, and 28.00 total points
9. Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womac (Newcastle) 100.000 score, zero points, and 8.00 total points
TIEDOWN
1. Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 10.640 score, 13.00 points, and 42.00 total points
2. Conner Heren (Crooks) 10.670 score, 12.00 points, and 39.00 total points
3. Dalton Porch (Kadoka) 10.930 score, 11.00 points, and 39.00 total points
4. Jace Tekrony (Clear Lake) 11.660 score, 9.00 points, and 35.00 total points
5. Tegan Fite (Hermosa) 11.470 score, 10.00 points, and 33.00 total points
