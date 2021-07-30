DEADWOOD — South Dakota athletes Eli Lord, Chance William Schott, and Jacob Kammere moved to the top spot in their respective events as the second PRCA rodeo performance ended Thursday night at the Days of ’76 rodeo in Deadwood.
Lord, of Sturgis, leads in steer wrestling average. He has completed two go-rounds in a total time of 8.1 seconds.
McLaughlin’s Schott collected 90 points on the bull named “Too Good” on Thursday to take over the top spot in that event.
Kammerer, of Philip, claimed the first-place spot in saddle bronc riding Thursday night. He collected 91 points on the bronc named “South Point.”
One more event found a new rider in the top spot on Thursday.
Cooper Bennett of Nephi, Utah, scored 86.5 points on the bareback bronc named “Fancy Streak” to take over first place.
Leaders following Thursday’s second PRCA performance are as follows.
Bareback riding
1 Cooper Bennett 86.5 points
2 Will Martin 83.5
3 Ty Breuer 83
4 Tanner Aus 81.5
5 Donny Proffit 81
6 Bronc Marriott 78.5
7 Logan Patterson 76
8 (tie) Seth Lee Hardwick 75
8 (tie) Tyler Berghuis 75
8 (tie) Mark Kreder 75
8 (tie) Chance Ames 75
Steer wrestling average
1 Eli Lord 8.1 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Cameron Morman 9.0 on two
3 Riley Wakefield 9.2 on two
4 (tie) J.D. Struxness 9.3 on two
4 (tie) Rowdy Parrott 9.3 on two
6 Stockton Graves 9.8 on two
7 Josh Garner 9.9 on two
8 (tie) Jake Kraupie 10.0 on two
8 (tie) Gavin Soileau 10.0 on two
Saddle bronc riding
1 Jacob Kammerer 91 points
2 Wade Sundell 88
3 Sterling Crawley 85
4 (tie) Zeke Thurston 83.5
4 (tie) Chuck Schmidt 83.5
4 (tie) Brody Cress 83.5
7 Jarrod Hammons 83
8 Cash Wilson 82.5
Tie down roping average
1 Chance Oftedahl 14.9 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Hunter Herrin 15.5 on two
3 John Douch 15.7 on two
4 Caleb Smidt 16.1 on two
5 Shane Hanchey 16.2 on two
6 Brock Belkham 16.8 on two
7 Taylor Santos 17.9 on two
8 Paul David Tierney 18.0 on two
Team roping average
1 Tyler Wade and Trey Yates 9.4 seconds on two go-rounds
2 (tie) Erich Rogers and Paden Bray 9.5 on two
2 (tie) Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira 9.5 on two
4 Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson 9.8 on two
5 Jake Orman and Brye Crites 9.9 on two
6 Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler 10.9 on two
7 Clayton Hass and Levi O’Keeffe 11.1 on two
8 Clint Summers and Ross Ashford 11.7 on two
Barrel racing
1 Molly Otto 16.58 seconds
2 Cheyenne Wimberley 16.62
3 Dona Kay Rule 16.65
4 Summer Kosel 16.67
5 Jessica Routier 16.75
6 Jimmie Smith 16.84
7 (tie) Jessi Fish 16.91
7 (tie) Christine Laughlin 16.91
Bull riding
1 Chance William Schott 90 points
2 Toby Collins 86.5
3 (tie) Ky John Hamilton 84
3 (tie) Sage Steele Kimzey 84
3 (tie) Trey Benton III 84
6 Roscoe Jarboe 82
7 Laramie Mosley 77
The third PRCA rodeo performance is slated for 7 p.m. Friday. Two performances Saturday are slated for 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, to end the week.
