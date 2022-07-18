SD American Legion Region 7B Senior Baseball Tournament July 19-22

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota American Legion Region 7B Senior Baseball Tournament will be held July 19-22, at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex, in Belle Fourche.
Tuesday July 19
Game 1: No. 4 Stanley County faces No. 5 Mobridge, at noon.
Game 2: No. 3 Faulkton/Highmore goes up against No. 6 Gregory, at 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Belle Fourche battles the winner of Stanley County vs. Mobridge, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Game 4: Winner/Colome will face the winner of Faulkton/Highmore vs. Gregory, at noon.
Game 5: The losers of Game 2 and Game 3 will face off, at 3 p.m.
Game 6: The losers of Game 1 and Game 4 battle each other, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Game 7: Winners of Game 3 and Game 4 will play each other, at noon.
Game 8: In the losers bracket, the winners of Game 5 and Game 6 will play each other at 3 p.m.
Game 9: The loser of Game 7 will face the winner of Game 8, at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 22
The winner of Game 7 will play the winner of Game 9, at noon
If necessary, a second championship game will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.