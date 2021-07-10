Scott Burt new Rush hockey coach

RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Rush, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes, announced that Scott Burt has been named the team’s head coach/director of hockey operations.
“On behalf of my wife, Audrey, and my daughter, Sophie, I want to thank Spire Sports + Entertainment, Jeff Dickerson, and Todd Mackin for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started here with the Rush. This is very exciting for all of us,” said Scott Burt, the new head coach/director of hockey operations of the Rush. “I’d also like to thank the Idaho Steelheads organization for their first-class treatment of me and my family. I hold that organization in high regard for how they allowed me as a coach to do my job and develop towards this opportunity, and for how they promoted cohesiveness between the front office, hockey operations, and the fans. I plan to bring that back here to Rapid City as the new head coach.
Burt said he is excited about being the head coach of the Rush.
“Talking with Todd and Jeff, they want nothing more than the absolute best for this team and community. They have a vision for this organization in addition to my own, so I will do the very best I can to move forward in accomplishing that for them,” said Burt. “Doing my research on this team and this community, this was a desired place to play in the earlier CHL days. I want to bring that back here. I’m going to put together a team that plays similarly to how I played: hard, physical, and gritty. We’re going to go to the dirty areas to score. Teams are going to remember playing us because of how hard we’re going to work night in and night out. I want players that are excited: excited for Rapid City, excited to move up to Tucson or to Arizona, and excited to play hockey.”
Burt said he wants to bring excitement back to hockey and to the community.
“My job is to bring that excitement to the game and to the community and maximize our players’ and team’s potential. I love video and taking the time to show our players what they did, and at the end of the day show them what they need to do to become better,” said Burt. “With this, I want to implement a culture where everyone comes to the rink and learns something, grows, and we all get better each day. If I, or my assistant, can make everyone on our team just 1% better each day, we’re going to be a dangerous team. My goal is to bring this team back to playing consistent playoff hockey. I can’t wait to get started with our fans and community this season.”
Burt, 44, becomes the fourth Rush’s fourth coach, as the team enters its 14th season of hockey this October.
Burt takes over as bench boss for the Rush following a season as the assistant coach of the division rival Idaho Steelheads.
In his lone coaching season in Boise in 2019-20, he helped guide the Steelheads to a 36-18-3-4 record in 61 games prior to the season ending due to COVID-19.
That year, Idaho was one of only seven teams in the entire ECHL to amass 20 or more wins on home ice.
Prior to joining the Steelheads, Burt served six seasons as the assistant coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs. With Spokane, Burt coached alongside Don Nachbaur, a former assistant coach with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, and Dan Lambert, current Assistant Coach of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. He helped the Chiefs to playoff appearances in five of his six seasons on the bench, advancing as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2019.
Burt also helped develop young talent that advanced to play in the National Hockey League, including 2021 World Champion Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Los Angeles Kings), 2020 World Junior Champion and 2021 NHL All-Rookie selection Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils), and two-time World Junior Championship bronze medalist and AHL All-Star Kailer Yamamoto (Edmondton Oilers).
Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said the hiring is the start of a new era in the Rush Organization.
“This is an exciting day for the Rush organization, and our community of Rapid City as we begin a new era. I am honored and thrilled to announce Scott Burt as the fourth head coach in Rapid City Rush history,” Mackin. “When we began this process in June, I expressed that I wanted our new coach to be a community leader, young and energetic, and to be a winner. ‘Burtie’ checks every single one of those boxes. He has worked tirelessly as an assistant coach over the last decade to earn this opportunity to lead a team of his own.
“He’s developed elite talent that’s achieved great things in the NHL and internationally, he’s worked with many different coaches and players, and is incredibly well-respected in our league. He understands what goes into a playoff and championship culture. His name is on the Kelly Cup three different times, and I look forward to watching him work towards a fourth etching of his name on that trophy with our organization in the seasons to come.”
