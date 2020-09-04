Scoreless second half dooms Broncs

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche's varsity football team endured a scoreless second half Friday night and fell 47-21 to Douglas (S.D.) at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
"We didn't tackle as well in the second half," said Broncs' head coach Scott Slotten, whose team built a 21-7 lead as the second quarter ended. "They (Douglas) were in better shape than us, especially up front."
Brextin Garza's 1-yard touchdown run ended Belle Fourche's first possession. Anthony Staley's conversion extended the margin to 7-0.
Douglas tied the score in the second quarter when Tyler Clark found the end zone on a 1-yard run. David Severson's kick produced the 7-7 tie.
Belle Fourche regained the upper hand on Aidan McCarty's 1-yard touchdown run. An unsuccessful conversion try kept the Broncs' lead at 13-7.
Broncs' defensive back Lan Fuhrer intercepted a pass and returned the ball to Douglas' 38-yard line. He caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Budmayr. Aiden Giffin ran for the 2-point conversion pass and Belle Fourche's 21-7 halftime lead.
"Lan (Fuhrer) getting that pick flipped the script of momentum real quick," Slotten said. He added Budmayr completed some big passes on the drive.
Douglas' Payton Dewitt started the second half by returning the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Severson's conversion cut the margin to 21-14.
"That was definitely when the momentum swung," Slotten said. "Then, we go three-and-out."
The visiting Patriots drew closer on Clark's 4-yard touchdown run. An unsuccessful conversion try kept Douglas behind 21-20.
Severson's 6-yard touchdown run and subsequent conversion put the Patriots ahead 27-21 early in the final frame. He fired a 73-yard scoring pass to Clark and added the kick to extend Douglas' lead to 34-21.
Dewitt's 1-yard run and Clark's 58-yard interception return ended the scoring for the Patriots and sealed the 47-21 win.
"They got their second wind, and we never got our second wind," Slotten said in describing the Patriots in the second half. "They were driving us off the ball four to eight yards every time."
Slotten said the Broncs must stop letting momentum affect them as much as it does.
Belle Fourche (0-2) will host Douglas, Wyo., next Friday.
