By Jason Gross and Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — Sturgis Brown High School senior Reese Jacobs ended his high school wrestling career as a three-time Class A state champion when the state tournament ended Friday at The Monument’s Summit Arena.
Jacobs represented the Scoopers in the 182-pound division at the tournament. He defeated Pierre’s Chance Carda 13-8 in the championship match to end a 51-0 campaign.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for the coaches that I have, my team and my family. They’re all there to back me up.,” Jacobs said. “It’s awesome to see all the work that you put in finally pay off.”
Jacobs said Carda knows his moves really well and is tough to ride and take down.
The efforts of Jacobs helped Sturgis Brown scored 139 points to finish fourth in the Class A team standings,behind East River teams — Brandon Valley (first at 208.5 points), Watertown (second at 184.5), and Pierre (182).
Aiden Werlinger (195 pounds) and Zak Juelfs (220) earned second place in their respective weight classes for Sturgis Brown.
Werlinger dropped a 16-4 decision to Harrisburg’s Jack Detert in the final match to end a 37-4 season.
Juelfs was pinned by Chamberlain’s Noah Hutmacher in 1 minute 19 seconds of the title match and finished 40-8 on the season.
Seven other Scoopers earned podium trips for top-eight finishes.
They were Tegan Zebroski (fourth place at 120 pounds), Thayne Elshere (fifth at 138), Korbin Bunch (sixth at 106), Teryn Zebroski (sixth at 113), Beau Peters (sixth at 132), Dee Daniels (seventh at 126), and Kalvin Ketelsen (eighth at 145).
Sturgis Brown head coach Mike Abell said the weekend was solid as far as placing 10 athletes, with three in the finals.
“We had a lot of first-timers in there,” Abell said of the Scoopers’ top-eight placers. He cited Ketelsen, Daniels, Elshere and Peters.
“I know it feels like a downer, but I’m sure there’s a lot of people that would love to be in our place right now, sitting on fourth,” Abell said.
Abell said Jacobs is a unique individual who set school records this season and was a great leader. He holds the Scoopers’ all-time career wins record at 215.
“He’ll be missed, severely,” Abell said of Jacobs. “He’s been a staple in our program since he was a seventh-grader. We knew he was going to be something special, and he definitely fulfilled the thoughts and dreams that we had.”
Spearfish collected 25 points to finish 21st in the team standings. Belle Fourche tied Todd County for 27th place at 11 points.
John Jeffery of Spearfish ended his season third in the Class A 120-pound weight class. He outscored Sturgis Brown’s Tegan Zebroski 7-5 in the third-place match.
Spearfish head coach John Bokker said Jeffery (fifth) was the team’s only seeded athlete coming into state.
“I’m really happy with a lot of our guys winning that first state match,” Bokker said. “A lot of them haven’t been here before.”
Jeffery said before the third-place match that it felt good to be in that position, since he did not place at state last season.
“My last match was a tough one,” Jeffery said of a match against Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Graham Wilde. “The kid was strong on top, and it’s hard to take him down.”
Jeffery said he then hand-fought and kept Wilde up to win the match 6-3.
“I’m super-happy about how this year has gone,” Jeffery said. “I can’t wait to see how it ends.”
Riley Dighton represented Belle Fourche at 138 pounds and claimed sixth-place honors. He was pinned by Sturgis Brown’s Thayne Elshere in 1 minute 22 seconds of the fifth-place match.
Belle Fourche head coach Justin Walker said during Friday’s competition that three Broncs dropped narrow matches in the wrestlebacks. “It’s going pretty well. We’re doing all right,” he said.
Walker said Dighton had a really tough semifinal match against a Pierre opponent (Tristan Spencer). Spencer prevailed 18-2 and went on to place second in the weight class.
The state tournament is hard for Walker.
“Fifteen weeks of being with the kids,” he said.
“I coach football too. Being with the kids in wrestling is a whole another level. This is an emotional weekend, both happy and sad,” Walker said.
Friday results for Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown wrestlers follow.
Spearfish
120 pounds: John Jeffery defeated Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 12-5, defeated Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 6-3, defeated Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 7-5.
Sturgis Brown
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch defeated Owen Fischer (Milbank) 8-6, lost to Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 12-0, lost to Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 7-1.
113: Teryn Zebroski was pinned by Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) in 2 minutes 48 seconds, lost to Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 5-4, lost to Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 11-7.
120: Tegan Zebroski lost to Sloan Johannsen 20-5, defeated Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 12-2, lost to John Jeffery (Spearfish) 7-5.
126: Dee Daniels lost to Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 10-4, defeated Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 5-3.
132: Beau Peters lost to Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 11-3, lost to Caleb Hodges (Madison) 4-1, lost to Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 4-2.
138: Thayne Elshere defeated Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Lakota Tech) 7-5 in sudden victory 1, defeated Derek Hanson (Watertown) 8-1, lost to Michael Roob (Vermillion) 8-7, pinned Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 22 seconds.
145: Kalvin Ketelsen was pinned by Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) in 4 minutes 52 seconds, lost to Chase Carda (Pierre) 12-5.
182: Reese Jacobs defeated Chet Carda (West Central) 16-4, defeated
Chance Carda (Pierre) 13-8.
195: Aiden Werlinger defeated Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 6-3, lost to Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 16-4.
220: Zak Juelfs pinned Matthew Peters (Watertown) in 4 minutes 15 seconds, was pinned by Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) in 1:19.
Belle Fourche
138 pounds: Riley Dighton lost to Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 18-2, lost to Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 6-1, was pinned by Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) in 1 minute 22 seconds.
CORRECTION
Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer contained an incorrect score for a 126-pound weight class match at the state Class A wrestling tournament. Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown defeated Spearfish opponent Parker Graveman 5-2. The Pioneer regrets the error.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.