STURGIS — Area wrestlers competed with nine teams, 96 wrestlers, all fighting for the top spot in the South Dakota Region 4A tournament on Saturday in Box Elder.
The Sturgis Brown Scoopers came home with the runner-up trophy, scoring 248 points just behind the Rapid City Stevens Raiders that ended the tournament with 269.5 points.
Spearfish came home with third place, scoring 173.5 points. Belle Fourche placed sixth with 117 points.
The Scoopers had four champions: Kelton Olson at 132 pounds, Reese Jacobs at 170, Aiden Werlinger at 195, and Zak Juelfs at 220.
Oakley Blakeman at 145 pounds and Clayton Donovan at 152, from Spearfish, also took top honors in their weigh class. Thomas McCoy from Belle Fourche won the championship at 138 pounds.
Sturgis Brown head coach Mike Abell was happy with his team’s performance, with all 14 wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament.
“To get 14 in the state tournament is a great feeling. Kelson Dirk was our dark horse and the rallied behind him and that was a big win,” said Abell. “We have one more round to go, but it looks like we will take a trophy home, just don’t know what number will be on it. It has been a good day, started off a little rocky and I was upset with some losses but the kids responded and continued to battle.”
Kelton Olson, a senior with a record of 38-1, wrestling at 132 pounds, got the win over Caleb Richter, Stevens with a 11-4 major decision.
“My first takedown, got him right to his back, and got off to a 5-0 lead, and I was pretty happy with that, and kept the lead strong,” Olson said. “The third period, I worked just not to get turned, but I tried to get away but he just rode me tough.”
Sturgis Brown’s Aiden Werlinger, with a season record of 36-6, talked about his championship match at 195 pounds.
“A first-year win at regions, I am pretty proud and look forward to the state tournament next week. I hope to place in the top three, but we will see what happens,” said Werlinger.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said it was just a great day.
“Logan Tyndall set the tone when he beat a kid that just beat him in Chamberlain, but he came out and dominated, he looked great. Riley Dighton, had a tough first match with a win on a kid he has never beat, and overall we wrestled really good,” Abell said.
“I told my seventh-grader, Lucas Tonsager, you have to wrestle like you don’t care, and if it is there, go for it, and it worked. He is a little kid wrestling men, and it has bee rough but he punched through,” Abell added.
The Broncs have seven boy wrestlers that will be heading to the state tournament.
McCoy talked about his match. He is a Belle Fourche junior.
“I had to play it a little safe with the regional title on the line, and I didn’t get to wrestle exactly like I wanted to because I was a little off, but just went for it. Now we have state coming up and hope to place higher than I did my freshman year,” McCoy said.
Coach Abell talked about Thomas McCoy. “His confidence just keeps building and building and hopes to keep the streak going,” added Abell.
The Spearfish team had seven boys qualify for state. ”I thought we wrestled pretty well. I was hoping to get nine in, but we got seven, with two guys in the championship round so I am excited about that,” said John Bokker, the Spearfish head coach.
He talked about his plans for preparation for the state tournament. “We will practice at six a.m. on Monday, practice Tuesday, and then practice in the arena on Wednesday.”
Clayton Donovan, a Spearfish senior with a season record of 35-4, shared his thoughts on the championship match.
”I will see him again at state, and it will be a big match. I was able to score nine points on him, so hope to get into his head a little, and just going to work hard getting ready for next week. We have to stick to what we know, keep grinding, and only one week left,” Donovan said
Oakley Blakeman, a Spearfish senior with a record of 29-2, shared his thoughts on his match.
“I felt pretty good going into the match; I had a good warm up. I think the warm up is so crucial for the conditioning part of the match,” Blakeman said.
“I was feeling pretty confident coming into the match against this kid, as we have went 2-0 this season,” Blakeman added. “I did wrestle him here in the finals last year and got a pretty quick pin, although he is a really solid kid, Stevens is conditioned and really strong, and good technique.”
Bokker talked about his two champions. “I thought Oakley Blakeman and Clayton Donavon wrestled amazing, I thought they stayed in the right positions, and did exactly what they needed to do to win,” said Bokker. “I did think we still need to move more on the bottom, when we get on the bottom, but they were tough matches and we came out on top.”
The girls’ wrestlers did not have regions this season, and the seeding will determine who will go to state.
Spearfish has six girls, Belle Fourche has three, and Sturgi Brown has three who hope to compete. The State Class A tournament starts on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.