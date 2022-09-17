Scoopers soccer rolls past Belle Fourche, 6-1

Anthony Staley, Belle Fourche, battles for the ball against Christian Lemcke, Sturgis, during the game on Thursday in Sturgis. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team defeated the Belle Fourche Broncs, 6-1, on senior night, Thursday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.  

Talon Kullbom opened the scoring for the Scoopers, 10 minutes into the first half, followed by two goals from Carsen Wolter, giving the Scoopers a 3-0 lea at the half.

