Scoopers soccer rolls past Belle Fourche, 6-1

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team defeated the Belle Fourche Broncs, 6-1, on senior night, Thursday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
Talon Kullbom opened the scoring for the Scoopers, 10 minutes into the first half, followed by two goals from Carsen Wolter, giving the Scoopers a 3-0 lea at the half.
The Broncs came out strong in the second half and Cody Foos scored with 25 minutes left in the game, making the score 3-1 in favor of Sturgis.
Sturgis Brown’s Caren Wolter, Carson Berndt, and Ryne Bostrom all scored goals in the final eight minutes of play, giving the Scoopers the win, 6-1.
“Our defense played really well, they actually had more goals on us last time with a dozen shots on goal, so our defense came out and really toned it in tonight. They worked well, they communicated, and we had to make some adjustments out there, but overall very aggressive and that is something we have been lacking,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s coach.
The Scoopers had four players score in the game.
“Carsen Wolter scored on a hat trick, Ryne Bostrom , a senior got a goal, and Oedkoven had an assist, so overall everyone was getting involved, everyone was shooting, overall I am very happy on how everyone got involved,” Louder said.
Wolter, a sophomore, talked about his three-goal game.
“I am feeling pretty good right now, the hat trick was nice. We started out pretty strong, the past couple games we have been playing slow, but today we came out fast and we really wanted to win this one for the seniors on senior night,” said Wolter.
Lucas Timble, Belle Fourche’s soccer coach, said the Broncs tried to come out strong in the second half.
“We knew we had to come out with momentum and we did, Foos made a brilliant run, put the ball in the back of the net which I thought that would give us some momentum but we had trouble building out of the back that second half,” said Trimble.
Joshua Brill, the Belle Fourche goalie, defended 49 shots on the goal.
“Since the start of the season, he has been going 100 miles per hour with lots of shots, and he is getting a lot of good experience and we couldn’t be happier with the way he has been playing in the back,” said Trimble.
The Broncs will back in action Thursday when they travel to Custer. The Scoopers will host the Spearfish next week.
