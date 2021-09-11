Scoopers soccer battles Patriots to a 3-3 tie

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team battled the combined team of Douglas, Rapid City Christian and New Underwood, to a 3-3 tie, Thursday,in Rapid City.
The Scoopers came out and took seven shots on goal in the first five minutes of the game, but failed to connect.
The Patriots/Comets/Tigers took four shots in the first half and scored two quick goals.
Taylor Colunga and Jonas Perez scored goals for Sturgis Brown, leaving the score at the end of the first half tied at 2-2.
“We came out on fire tonight, but we had two slip ups midway through the first half when they scored, but we’re able to bounce back, thanks to the hustle of our mid fielders, Ray Henderson and Talan Kullbom,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s head soccer coach. “The wings, Cruz Chavez and Carson Wolter, controlled the outside with speed and power.”
The Scoopers shot 13 times on goal in the second half, with Ray Henderson scoring, tying the game at 3-3.
“The team was able to bounce back from the early deficit to fight back and come out with a tie. I’m really proud of how these boys never quit,” Louder said.
The Scoopers are now 1-6-1 on the season, and will host Spearfish, who is 4-2-1, Tuesday at the Sturgis City Soccer Complex.
