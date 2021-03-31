Scoopers Signing Day

STURGIS — Seventeen Williams Middle School eighth graders signed letters of intent to play football this fall for the Sturgis Brown High School team, March 24, at the middle school in Sturgis.
“We want to get connected to these athletes before they get to the high school, for the older kids, this is a servant leadership mentality and that is a key,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis varsity football coach. “Serving the kids coming in with pizza and a drink, and giving them a pat on the back and saying we are glad you are here, really makes a good connection, and a little extra effort to show how excited we are to have them.”
This year’s varsity team served the recruits pizza and a drink while watching highlights from this past season.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.