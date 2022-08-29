The Sturgis Brown Scoopers defeated the Rapid City Cobblers 38-0, at the Rushmore Bowl, Saturday night, in Rapid City. Pictured on top right: Sturgis Brown quarterback Owen Cass delivers a ball downfield, despite being pressured by the Cobblers defense.
Gavin Ligtenberg, of Sturgis, makes a catch from Owen Cass and heads towards the end zone. He was brought down by Cobbler Kaden Mathieu. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown High School football team shut out the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 38-0, Saturday, at the Rushmore Bowl, at O’Harra Field, in Rapid City.
Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach, said he was pleased, but not really surprised at the number of points the Scoopers scored in the season opener.
“It doesn’t surprise me, we went up against them a couple times in scrimmages and our boys are just really competitive, it has even been a little dangerous in practice and we have had a tough time dealing with it,” said Koletzky. “I was worried about our defense coming out tonight. We were worried about their run game and getting physical but our defense really stepped up and did a great job.”
The Scoopers Elliot Smith kicked a field goal on the opening drive, and a couple minutes later, Owen Cass threw a 95 yard touchdown pass to Tyan Buus, and they added the two-point conversion to lead 11-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the Cass and Buus Show.
Cass and Buss connected on a 57 yard TD pass, and a 12 yard TD pass, and Smith kicked both extra points to push the Scoopers lead to 25-0.
Reece Jacobs intercepted a pass with 37 seconds left before halftime and ran it in for a touchdown. Smith added the extra point and Sturgis Brown led 32-0 at the intermission.
The final Scooper touchdown came in the third quarter on a 12 yard scoring pass from Cass to Gavin Ligtenberg. The extra point failed, but Sturgis Brown went on to win 38-0.
“Coach Anderson did a great job of getting those guys ready today. I am not surprised at the offensive explosiveness, I saw it in practice, we split up our boys and we get competitive and our offense is hard to stop,” said Koletzky. “It is not a coincident that Owen (Cass), Tyan (Buus), Gavin (Ligtenberg) and Cale (Jolley), those guys are best friends and they do everything together, and you can see the connection with the friendship on the field.”
Cass, Sturgis Brown’s senior quarterback completed 18 out of 28 passes for 378 yards, and four touchdowns.
“I thought it was the perfect start to our season, we came out and punched them hard and didn’t let off,” said Cass. “I don’t think there was much we could have done better, and we will just work on the small things now, we have our stuff put together, and hope to keep getting better from here.”
Buus, a Sturgis Brown junior, caught seven passes from for 203 yards, and scored three touchdowns.
“It was good, I was just wanted to score when I could and that was my goal for this season of football. Owen (Cass) can put the ball anywhere, we have good chemistry, so it is really working out nice,” Buus said.
Koletzky was proud that the Scoopers defense held the Cobblers scoreless during the entire game.
“It feels great, the one thing we preach over and over, and we try to brain wash the kids, what does the game come down to, penalties and turnovers, we have to get the turnovers, and eliminate the penalties, and they did a pretty good job of that tonight,” said Koletzky. “On defense we talked about stopping the big plays.”
Sturgis Brown last time to bring home the Rushmore trophy was in 2010, with a 35-21 win over the Cobblers.
The Scoopers are back in action Saturday when they travel to Mitchell to play the Kernels.
Game Stats:
Sturgis Brown: 402 yards, 14 rushes for 16 yards and 20 of 31 passes for 386 yards
Cass: 18 for 28 passing, for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
Buus: Seven catches for 203 yards, and three touchdowns
Gavin Ligtenberg: three catches for 28 yards, and one touchdown.
Jacobs: four catches for 82 yards
The Scoopers had four penalties for 40 yards, and the Scoopers had one turnover (interception)
Cobblers: 143 total yards, 22 carries for 62 yards and completed eight of 27 passes, for 81 yards.
Sawyer Saucerman: 11 carries for 36 yards
Jaxon Fairchild: three catches for 52 yards
The Cobblers had nine penalties for 95 yards They also had two turnovers (both interceptions)
