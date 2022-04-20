Scoopers JV baseball team gets two wins over Douglas

STURGIS — The Sturgis Scooper junior varsity team played sure handed and didn’t commit a single error in the 13-1 win over the Douglas Patriots in the first game of a double header on Monday at Strong Field. In the second game, Douglas jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but the Scoopers battled back and won, 14-9 in seven innings.
“Jake Peters did a great job pitching for us the first couple innings and then Morgan DelaPena came in and it was his first time pitching this year and he also did a great job,” said Pat Cass, Junior Varsity coach. “We had talked before the game about keeping them down on the score board and keeping their base runners off of the bases, and we did it without any errors.”
Pitching for the Scoopers in the first game was Jake Peters for three innings, 52 pitches, 31 strikes, and faced 11 batters. Morgan DelaPena pitched the last two innings, 34 pitches, 16 strikes and faced nine batters.
Scoring for the Scoopers in the first game was Jake Krog (2), George Hamer (1), Kjell Sundstrom (2), Xander Heller (2), Adam Flohr (1), Levi Brandt (1), Carson Williams (2), Yaden Miller (1), and Jake Peters (1).
“We hit the ball well and put it in play, we took advantage of some good hits and some misplays on their part,” said Cass.
