Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass pops up a shot while Bennett Kortan, of Spearfish attempts the blockduring Tuesday night’s boys’ basketball game in Sturgis. The Scoopers won in ivertime, 61-58. Cass led the Scoopers in scoring with 16 points. Pioneer photo
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team had a strong first quarter that help lift them over the Spartans 61-58, in overtime, Tuesday in Sturgis.
“These guys really deserve this win, and I am really happy for them. “I was trying to figure out all day what I needed to do to make sure it was right, but I just wanted this for these kids,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “These are memories that these kids deserve, and I want them to remember this, enjoy it tonight, and we need more of this.”
Owen Cass played very limited minutes in the past two games, so this was really his first full game back, and he led the scoring for the Scoopers with 16 points.
“I told Owen (Cass) in the locker room he was the difference maker. He will not blow you out of the water, but he is such a smart kid, plays multiple positions, and is one of the best leaders in our class,” said Buus. “The kids love him, and it is great to have him back.”
Gavin Ligtenberg opened the scoring for the Scoopers with a 3-pointer which was the start of a 12-0 run for Sturgis Brown.
Sturgis Brown held the Spartans scoreless for the first five minutes and 20 of play, before Smith Funke hit two free throws for the Spartans.
Bennett Kortan, of Spearfish, drained a half court 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Sturgis Brown led 16-7 after one quarter of play.
Seth Hamilton scored a quick five points to open the second quarter, and the Spartans outscored the Scoopers 14-11 in the quarter, but the Scoopers led at halftime 27-21.
Spearfish ended the third quarter with a seven-point run, pulled within one point, 35-34, at the end of the third quarter.
Antonio Serrano, Hamilton and Funke all scored to start the fourth quarter and took the Spartans took their first lead of the game at 37-35.
With 12 seconds left in regulation time, Carter Lyon drained a 3-pointer to tie the score at 48-48, and send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Sturgis Brown’s Cass, scored seven points, and Spearfish’s Hamilton scored six points but the Scoopers came away with the win, 61-58.
Ben Schultz, Spearfish’s head coach, talked about the first quarter, and the challenges it caused for the rest of the game.
“We talked about that this year, we have to put a full game together and that has been the story. We play really well for the majority of the game, but we end up losing some of the games. When we play bad, we are really bad, and we dig ourselves in a hole like that against a (Class) AA school, and it is tough to battle back,” said Schultz. “I did like the looks we got later in the game, but they just did not fall for us. We had some wide open looks, some missed free throws, and that is what sealed our fate.”
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Cass and Ryan Heinert with 16 points each, and Ligtenberg added 14 points.
“It felt good to be back out there and contributing a little bit to a win,” said Cass. “We have been playing most of these kids since we were in third grade. Seems like every weekend, so it is a big rivalry, and it is nice to get away with a win,.”
The Scoopers shot 22 of 55 from the field (40%), and pulled down 31 rebounds and had five turnovers.
“We talked about resiliency in the locker room and that is what the kids did tonight,” said Buus.
Spearfish was led in scoring by Hamilton and Serrano, both with 16 points, and Dylon Doren added 13 points.
The Spartans were 15 of 40 from the field for 38%. They also pulled down 29 rebounds, and had 13 turnovers.
The Spartans are back in action on Thursday and will face the Custer Wildcats at home.
Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m., following the girls’ game.
Sturgis will be on the road to Hot Springs on Friday to take on the Bison at Case Auditorium in Hot Springs
