Scoopers get first win of season, defeating Golddiggers 64-14

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team got their first win of the season, 64-14, over the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers, 64-14, Thursday, in Sturgis.
Sturgis Brown led 14-3 after one quarter, 31-10 at the half, 45-10 after three quarters, and they won by the final score of 64-14.
“The kids really wanted this one, we needed a win, our schedule is tough to start the year, we knew this was one we needed to get and I was impressed with our kids focus all week and they did a nice job,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head boys’ basketball coach.
Nine Scoopers scored in the game.
Dysen Peterson was the Scoopers leading scorer with 12 points and eight rebounds,.Jake Vliem and Tyan Buus chipped in 11 points each.
“All of our guys did a nice job tonight of playing selfless, they shared the ball well, and they were really excited for others success, and we executed what we needed to,” said Buus. “The kids did a great job of seeing what they needed to do and made the right pass and the right decision, and that is why we were able to come out on top.”
Foul trouble was costly for the Golddiggers.
“We started with eight players and three foul out, and that hurt us, but my kids played hard,” said Travis Rogers, Lead-Deadwood’s head boys’ basketball coach. “We started the season with 14 kids out, and six are freshman and they all try hard for me, we are just not quite where we need to be.”
Rogers talked about the Golddiggers leading scorer, Rocke Rainey, who finished with eight points.
“He is my lone senior and he has started for me for three years, so everyone knows who he is, so he is a target every game.”
The Scoopers are now 1-5 on the season and will host the Custer Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Golddiggers move to 1-5 and will host Upton, Thursday.
