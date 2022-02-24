Scoopers get 52-34 win over Douglas; keep playoff hopes alive

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys basketball team defeated the Douglas Patriots, 52-34, Tuesday, in Sturgis, and kept their playoff hopes alive.
“The boys really guarded well tonight. It was kind of a slow start, not in a bad way, Douglas is a solid team and we knew it was going to be a tough battle. It was a close game the first time, but our kids really grinded, and they really kept (Connor) Sauvage and (Dylan) Schelske, where they had to work for everything they got,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Our goal was to hold them under 20 points combined if we could, as they are good players and a good team.”
Sauvage end the game with eight points and Schelske had seven.
The Patriots started the scoring with Schelske and Sawyer Brose making field goals and Douglas two minutes into the game, 4-0.
Owen Cass started the scoring for Sturgis Brown with a field goal,
Sturgis Brown would go on to lead 12-10 after the first eight minutes of play.
Nearly three minutes ran off of the clock in the second quarter, with neither team scoring, until Sturgis Brown’s Jake Vliem made a bucket, Gavin Ligtenberg made two free throws, Carson Pankratz, a field goal, extending the Scoopers lead to 18-10.
The Patriots first points of the quarter were made by Connor Sauvage with just over two minutes left. The score at half time was Sturgis 19, and Douglas 14.
The Scoopers went on a 10-2 run in the third quarter, extending its lead to 33-21 after three quarters of play.
In the fourth, Tyan Buus scored five points, Tanner Ortlieb scored three points, Vliem four points, Dysen Peterson with two points, and Owen Cass with three points, giving the Scoopers the win, 52-34.
Gavin Ligtenberg was injured in an earlier game, but returned to the game and helped out the Scoopers.
“He really helps us as there is so many things we can do, he does a nice job at the point for us, there are a lot of things he can bring to the table, defensively he does a nice job, so it was nice to have him back,” said Buus.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Peterson with 10 points, Vliem and Ligtenberg, both with nine points each, and Owen Cass with seven points.
The Scoopers shot 41% from the field, 15 of 37, and 79% from the charity stripe making 19 of 24.
Sturgis Brown had eight turnovers, 31 rebounds and two blocks.
“Jake (Vliem) has really improved, he is getting better at not getting shoved off of the block, he is catching the ball in deep, where earlier in the year he was allowing them to push him off, and is going to the basket,” said Buus.
Vliem shared his thoughts on the game.
“I thought we had a really good defensive effort tonight, a couple big turn overs, and Dysen with a couple three’s, and some really good stops going into the third quarter that helped seal up the win. One of our emphasis is attacking inside, and getting it inside because that is where we thought we could score and it worked,” said Vliem.
Sawyer Brose led the Patriots with 11 points, followed by Connor Sauvage with eight and Dylan Schelske with seven.
The Scoopers are now 6-13 on the season and will host, on Saturday, the Yankton Gazelles.
