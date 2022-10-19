Sully Jost, of Sturgis Brown, makes a 20-yard field goal in the first quarter, while Owen Cass holds during Friday’s game against Douglas, in Sturgis. The Scoopers won on senior night, 27-0. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team shut out the Douglas Patriots, 27-0, on senior night on Friday at Woodle Field.
“We stressed all week that Douglas is a much improved team, there is not doubt about it when you watch the film, and their coaching staff is doing a great job, their kids are executing a lot better,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s football coach. “I was really concerned going into the week that we were going to prepare like we need to for a team that is probably one of the better teams without a win. Seeing our team come out and execute was good to see.”
The Scoopers opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Tyan Buus, and with the point after, took the lead 7-0.
Sully Jost, a freshman for the Scoopers, kick two field goals, 20 and 26-yards, and Gunner Rohloff had a one-yard touchdown run to leave the score, 20-0, at half time.
Neither team would score in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Owen Cass connected with Ty Buus again with a 31-yard pass, and with the point after, the Scoopers led 27-0, and that would be the final score of the game.
The Scoopers had 451 yards of offense, rushing for 235 yards and passing for 216 yards. Gunner Rohloff had 18 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Owen Cass was 13 of 27 for 216 yards passing and two touchdowns.
“On offense we moved the ball with our play maker, getting the running game established with Gunner (Rohloff) and that pays off dividends. Our defense gave up a couple runs early with some formations that we haven’t seen then run in a long time, we knew about it but we did not prep for it,” said Koletzky. “One of our goals was a pitch for a shutout and I am proud of the boys. That is the second shutout of the year, and that is something to hang your hat on for our defense.”
Cass, a Scooper senior, talked about the emotion of the last regular season game at Woodle Field.
“It was fun to come out and I thought we played really well, we came out right at the beginning of the game, and we haven’t done that
for the past couple games, so we came out hot,” said Cass. “There are a lot of memories here, a lot of football.”
Rohloff, a senior running back for the Scoopers, said he gave it his all.
“It maybe my last game here at Woodle field. I am almost out of words, but I gave this game everything I had, just ran the ball, and kept trucking, and kept the feet moving,” said Rohloff.
The Scoopers will be back in action Thursday night when they travel to Spearfish to face the Spartans in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
“As soon as the game hit zero on the clock, our prep is on for Spearfish, we have to get ready for one heck of a rivalry, with a team that is much improved, it will be a great game,” Koletzky said.
