STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team shut out the Douglas Patriots, 27-0, on senior night on Friday at Woodle Field.  

“We stressed all week that Douglas is a much improved team, there is not doubt about it when you watch the film, and their coaching staff is doing a great job, their kids are executing a lot better,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s football coach. “I was really concerned going into the week that we were going to prepare like we need to for a team that is probably one of the better teams without a win. Seeing our team come out and execute was good to see.”

