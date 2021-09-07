Scoopers football falls to No.1 Tea Area 52-0

TEA — The Sturgis Brown scoopers football team struggled and lost 52-0 to the number-one rated Tea Titans Friday, In Tea.
“We knew they were a tough team, but I thought we would execute a little better, you cannot turn the ball over, physically they took it to us up front, and when it starts there, and are sloppy with the football on offense, it makes things really tough,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head foorball coach. “There is not a lot that we can take away from here tonight that were positive, and it will be hard to look at those things, but we have to and find the little things that we can improve on. We have to focus on the games we can win and that was our focus in the second half of the game.”
The Scoopers finished the game with six first downs, 84 yards rushing and 15 passing yards.
“This was a wake up call because these type of games are something we haven’t had for awhile and it was a whooping and we just have to come back and respond and get better,” Koletzky said.
The Scoopers are now 0-2 on the season and will travel to Pierre T.F. Riggs Saturdsay, to take on the Governors.
