Scoopers fall to Watertown 38-18

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown high school football team lost its season opener, 38-18, to the Watertown Arrows, Saturday night, in Sturgis.
“We just came out to a slow start, we need to learn how to start and be ready to play a football game at the kickoff. We have struggled for a couple years with this and thought we had got over it, but it crept up on us today,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis varsity coach. “With 16 seniors leading the way this season, we should not be lethargic, and we saw it in pre-game, and that was the message to the team, don’t let them get up 14 points before we start thinking we can play with these teams, and hopefully we learned from that tonight,” Koletzky added.
The Scoopers struggle in the opening five minutes of play when Watertown scored two touchdowns and a field goal to go up 17-0.
Owen Cass, Sturgis Brown’s quarterback, launched a long pass to Gavin Ligtenberg for a 79-yard touchdown to put the Scoopers on the board, but they trailed 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“The errors were not mental errors, I have seen a lot of sloppy football games in the first game of the season, and I did not see that, just some technique stuff that we have to get better at, and execute a little better and catch the football, it was not a sloppy game,” Koletzky said.
Dominic Smith, Sturgis Brown’s place-kicker, connected and hit a 20-yard field goal with seven minutes left in the second, cutting the Arrows lead to 17-9.
With 19 seconds left before halftime, Watertown’s Drew Norberg hit Cole Holden on a a 24-yard scoring play to give the Arrows a 24-9 lead at the half.
Wattertown scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, extending its lead to 38-9.
Sturgis Brown’s Hunter Harrison caught a 22-yard pass from Cass for the score. A point after, and leter on a safety, took the final score to 38-18 in favor of Watertown.
“We played OK up front and had some big plays, but Sturgis played a good football game, and did a nice job against us in a lot of places. We got lucky, we got some deep plays at times that were good,” said John Hodorff, Watertown’s head football coach. “We need to establish the run game a little more and work on some things, we have a lot of improvements to make.”
Hodorff talked about his new quarterback.
“This is the first time he has played football since his eighthgrade and he did a really good job for being under the fire. He has played golf for the past three years, so hopefully this will be something for him to build off of,” Hodorff said.
The Scoopers are back in action Friday when they travel to Tea Area.
Stats follow.
Sturgis Brown
277 Total yards of Offense
Rushing: 26 carries for 68 yards
Konner Berndt had 18 carries for 80 yards
Passing
Cass: 15 for 25 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns
Receiving
Hunter Harrison: five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown
Gavin Ligtenberg: four catches for 106 yards and one TD
Turnovers: three (one fumble and two interceptions_
Penalties
Four for 25 yards
Watertown
323 Total yards of Offense
Rushing: 32 carries for 118 yards
Juven Hudson: 11 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown
Norberg: five carries for 14 yards
Owen Spartz: eight carries for 13 yards
Passing
Drew Norberg: nine for 16 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns
Receiving
Cole Holden: two catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns
Trevon Rawdon: two catches for 95 yards and one touchdown
Owen Spartz: two catches for 32 yards
Colin Dingsor: one catch for 22 yards
Turnovers
none
Penalties
10 for 90 yards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.