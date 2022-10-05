TEA — The Sturgis Brown high school football team lost to the undefeated Tea Titans, 57-7, Friday at Titan Field in Tea.
“They are a great team with everything going for them right now, they have some talented kids, they buy in and you can see it in their size and athleticism,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s footballl coach. “We just have to be more consistent in the weight room and what we ask of our athletes,, as this is a team that you face and if one guy out of 10 makes a mistake, boom, big plays, and they make you pay and that is what we saw tonight.”
It was a rough first quarter for the Scoopers with the Titans scoring on their first three possessions, and taking a 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Titans scored on the opening play of the second quarter and again with five minutes left in the half.
The Scoopers attempted a field goal with 39 seconds left in the half but the kick was just left of the goal post, leaving the score 35-0 at half time, in favor of Tea.
The third quarter opened with Blake Thompson, a Titan senior, running the kickoff back for a 95 yard touchdown, and set a school record with the run.
Chase Van Tol ran in another touchdown, pushing the Tea lead to 49-0.
The Scoopers Gunner Rohloff took a hand off from Aidan Hedderman, and broke several tackles for a 65-yard touchdown, with six minutes left in the third. Sully Jost added the point after, and the Titans enjoyed a 49-7 lead after three quarters.
The Titans score another touchdown in the fourth and they added the two-point conversion, to win 57-7.
Hedderman, a junior, has his first start this season as Sturgis Brown’s quarterback, and completed nine passes for 111 yards, with the longest being to Ty Buus for 41 yards.
Owen Cass, the Scoopers senior quarterback is recovering from an injury.
Reese Jacobs, a senior, had six tackles, followed by Gunner Rohloff with five. Tyan Buus caught three passes for 68 yards, and Owen Udager ended with four catches for 16 yards.
“Physically, they were very hard to compete with and it was a big advantage for them,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers (2-4) are back in action on Friday to host the Belle Fourche Broncs (3-3), at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
