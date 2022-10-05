TEA — The Sturgis Brown high school football team lost to the undefeated Tea Titans, 57-7, Friday at Titan Field in Tea.

“They are a great team with everything going for them right now, they have some talented kids, they buy in and you can see it in their size and athleticism,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s footballl coach. “We just have to be more consistent in the weight room and what we ask of our athletes,, as this is a team that you face and if one guy out of 10 makes a mistake, boom, big plays, and they make you pay and that is what we saw tonight.”

