STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team season came to an end with the loss, 78-31, to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders Thursday, in Sturgis.
“We look at a game like tonight and ask what went wrong, and I am going to give Coach (Chris) Stoebner a lot of credit because the last game we played them, we probably out played them and so they came ready to play tonight,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “They did what they needed to do, they are very physical, defensive basketball team, and I will give Stevens credit, as they did a nice job, and did what they needed to get done right away.”
The Raiders jumped out to a 12-point lead, holding the Scoopers from scoring for the first five minutes of the game.
Jake Vliem scored two field goals for four points in the first and the Raiders ended up scoring 18 points in the first quarter.
RJ Andrzejewski opened the second quarter with a three pointer but the Raiders had another point run, and giving them a 41-12 at half.
The Raiders Jaden Haefs, added 14 points in the second with four, 3-pointers and one field goal.
The Scoopers were outscored 21-3 in the third, and both teams scored 16 points in the fourth.
Sturgis Brown’s Korbin Jensen came into the game with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter and scored two, 3-pointers and one field goal, for a total of eight points.
The Raiders ended up winning 78-31.
“I am proud of our kids, we played hard, but tonight we were just outmatched,” Buus said.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Vliem with 12 points followed by Jensen with eight.
Jaden Haefs lead the Raiders in scoring with 17 points, all in the first half. Ben Goldy chipped in 10 points, and Charles Christensen and Kaden Lemer both added seven points.
The Scoopers ended the season 3-17, and will not make the SoDak 16 tournament this year.
