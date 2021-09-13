Scoopers fall to Governors 21-6

PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown football team fell to the defending State Class 11 AA champions, Pierre Governors, 21-6, Saturday, in Pierre.
“We had a few guys out tonight, but our boys came out and battled tonight and our big focus was not to keep track if you are winning or losing and always looking at the scoreboard, because maybe it will not come out your way,” said Chris Koletzky, the Scoopers’ head coach. “We have to focus on winning play by play, and our overall effort and attitude, and this is the type of game, where we came out and battled for four quarters.”
The only score in the first half came with two minutes left when Pierre’s Alano Lorenzen intercepted a pass raced 20 yards for the touchdown. Pierre added the point after touchdown and led 7-0 at the half.
Sturgis Brown’s Konner Berndt took a handoff from Owen Cass, and ran 34 yards for a touchdown. The point after was blocked, and Pierre held a 7-6 lead going into the final 12 minutes of play.
Governors’ quarterback Lincoln Kienholz ran in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Pierre went on to win, 21-6.
“When you have a program like Pierre and they have a history of success, and we battled and we haven’t done that for a long time, so I am really proud of our boys,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers had 207 total yards, 137 passing yards and 73 yards rushing, compared to the Governors with 285 total yards.
“On defense we had some great stops. We made it difficult on them, and the offense moved the ball well, and overall we are happy with how the boys came over here and played well,” Koletzky said.
The Scoopers are now 0-3 on the season and this Friday will host the Spearfish Spartans at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
