Scoopers fall in double OT to Wildcats 55-52

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell to the Custer Wildcats in double overtime, 55-52, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“Tonight in the first quarter we had trouble getting our offense going. Our defense was solid, which kept us in the game early. Custer did a nice job switching their man and zone defenses which slowed the game down a little bit,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s assistant basketball coach. “In the second half, the Custer lead grew to nine at one point but the Scoopers were able to fight back and stay within striking distance.”
Cass praised the Sturgis Brown defense.
“Our defense in the fourth quarter was key as we held them to eight points in the quarter. We made two clutch free throws at the end of regulation to force overtime and then at the end of the first overtime we went the length of the floor in under ten seconds to force the second overtime,” said Cass. “Give credit to Custer, they made plays down the stretch and we played hard and didn’t give up.”
Custer led 10-8 after one quarter, 22-20 at the half, 35-30 after three quarters, and regulation ended in a 43-43. The first overtime ended with the score tied at 50, and the Wildcats come away with the win in double overtime, 55-52.
“I will give my kids credit, they fought, and as a young team, that was big for us to compete and be in those situations,” said Paul Kelley, Custer’s boys’ basketball coach.
Leading the scoring for the Scooper was Tyan Buus with 11 points, followed by Owen Cass with 10 points, and Gavin Ligtenberg with nine points.
The Scoopers shot seven of 26 from the field for 27%, eight of 27 from behind the three pointer line, and 14 of 18 from the free throw line, for 78%.
“It was a fun game to be a part of we need to build on the positives going forward and try to eliminate some of the mistakes we made and maybe we will come out on top next time,” said Cass.
The Custer Wildcats were led in scoring by Gage Tennyson with 19, followed by Kyle Virtue with 16. The Wildcats shot 18 of 46 for 39% for field goals and three of five for three pointers. Custer struggled from the free throw line making ten of 24 for 42%.
“As a coach, I have to say, free throws, they (Sturgis) made theirs and we shot horribly from the free throw line,” said Kelley.
The Scoopers are now 1-6 on the season and will travel Rapid City Saturday to take on St. Thomas More.
