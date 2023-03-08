SIOUX FALLS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell in first round of SoDak 16 basketball tournament to the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders 54-40 Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Riders are a two time defending state Class AA champions.
Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph..
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 16F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 5:25 am
SIOUX FALLS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell in first round of SoDak 16 basketball tournament to the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders 54-40 Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Riders are a two time defending state Class AA champions.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime, but the Riders outscored the Scoopers, 32-18, in the second half for the win.
Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach talked about the teams performance.
“As far as the game, it was going like we needed it to go in the first half. Obviously, with Tyan (Buus) going down with an injury, that did not help us. He doesn’t necessarily score a lot, but he is our rock, and you can see how important it is to have a guy that can do that,” said Buus.
The Scoopers jumped out to a quick seven-point lead with baskets from Jake Vliem and Ryan Heinert.
The Sturgis Brown defense held the Riders from scoring in the first four minutes of play.
Ligtenberg scored the final points in the first quarter with a steal and a layup taking the score to, 13-9, in favor of Sturgis.
The Riders caught up in the second quarter, with one minute left in the quarter, Jackson Brouwer, drained a long three to give the Roosevelt their first lead of the game 22-20.
Dysen Peterson scored a field goal for the Scoopers, and tied the game at 22-22 at intermission.
Tyan Buus fell and landed on his ankle and was out of the game, 14 seconds into the second half.
Roosevelt led the Scoopers with three minutes to go in the third, 36-29.
Both teams struggled to score for over two minutes, but the Riders did add 18 points to leave the score 40-31 at the end of the third quarter.
“The kids battled and we just had trouble scoring down the stretch, it was 36-29, for a long time, and we just could not score. Missed some free throws and some layups,” said Coach Buss. “But credit Roosevelt, they played great defense. Mitch (Begeman) does a nice job with it, and I want to give them credit.”
In the fourth, the Scoopers added nine points and the Riders scored 14 points.
Derris Buus commented on his team following the heartbreaking loss.
“I really want to thank our seniors, they have been thru a lot and they are exceptional human beings, and they are hurting after this game,” said Buus.”But we are fortunate these kids are in our program. because they have built what this program needs to be about. Family, toughness, hard work and that is what they did,”
Sturgis Brown finishes the season at 10-11.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.