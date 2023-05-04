By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers baseball team dropped two games to the Gillette Riders Monday, at Strong Field in Sturgis.
“Gillette is a good baseball team, they were having a little trouble throwing the ball today and let us hang with them. But by no means did we play clean baseball. Several routine plays we should have made, some plays that are not real easy plays we need to make to keep ourselves in the game,” said Wade Huntington, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We did see some good pitching today that is so important to us. We had some young kids come in, and pitched for the first time this year. They did a nice job, but pitching was not our problem today.”
In the first game the Riders scored three runs in the first inning and the Scoopers answered with three runs’ in the second to tie the game at 3-3.
The Riders put up one run in the third, three in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh, for a total of nine runs.
The Scoopers added three more runs, but fell 9-6.
Scoring for the Scoopers in the first game were Owen Cass, Beau Peters, Kain Peters, Evan Stroud (2), and Reese Jacobs.
Aidan Wood pitched four innings, faced 23 batters. He allowed eight hits, seven runs, and struck out four.
“This is Aidan’s first outing this year and he did what we needed. Staying around the zone, keeping us in the game,” said Huntington.
Brody Royer finished the game throwing 77 pitches and he faced nine batters, allowed two hits,while striking out five batters.
Evan Stroud had two hits, and scored two runs for the Scoopers, in a losing effort..
“Evan (Stroud) does a great job behind the plate, he enjoys playing in the catchers position. We are paying more attention to that this year. You can see he threw a couple kids out, and we have been working a lot on that in practice,” Huntington saod.
Beau Peters was at bat three times and had one hit, scored one run, tand drove in two runs. Stroud batted four times, one run, one hit and two runs batted in.
In the second game the Scoopers fell, 11-1, in six innings.
The Scoopers are back in action on Friday when they travel to Mitchell for a doubleheader against the Kernels.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
All nominations are voted online by the readers. Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period. Poll closes at Noon Thursday and the winner will be announced in Friday's print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.