Scoopers defense helps defeat Huron 63-57

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team held on to the lead late in the fourth quarterto defeat Huron, 63-57, Saturday at the West gym, in Sturgis.
Both teams started out slow, with neither team scoring for the first four minutes of the game.
The Scoopers went on a 9-0 run, before Kler Hue, of Huron, dropped in two free throws, but Sturgis Brown enjoyed an 11-2 lead..
“We started off the first quarter and did a nice job on the defensive end, and held them from scoring a field goal in the whole quarter. That is what we talked about in the pregame is that we have to play solid defense all of the time and just not some of the time and I thought we did that the entire first quarter,” said Pat Cass, the Scoopers assistant basketball coach. “Offensively 11 points in the first quarter is not bad either,”
Cass was filling in for Scoopers head coach Derris Buus, who missed the game for personal reasons.
Five Scoopers scored in Sturgis Brown’s 15 point second quarter, while the Tigers scored nine of their 16 points from free throws, but Sturgis Brown lead 26-16, at the half.
The Scoopers ended the game with 25 fouls, and several starters had to sit in the third quarter due to foul trouble.
“We have to get our hands off of people. We have to play with our feet more, but I did not want to go to a zone and let them get comfortable from the three-point line,” said Cass. “Against a team like Huron it is just a battle to get rebounds and to make them miss shots and for three quarters, we did a really nice job of forcing difficult shots.”
The third quarter saw the Scoopers and the Tigers trade baskets, with each team scoring 18 points, with Sturgis Brown leading 44-34 at the end of three quarters.
Gavin Ligtenberg drained a long three to open up the fourth quarter giving the Scoopers a 13-point lead, 47-34, the largest of the game.
The Tigers went on a 12-point run in under two minutes, pulling Huron within one point, 47-46, with four minutes left in the game.
Cass called a time out and talked about his strategy for the final minutes.
“The strategy was the same as it was in the beginning of the game, solid defense and get the rebounds, and go to the rim, and get some attacks on the offensive end,” Cass said.
Dyson Peterson took control and scored a quick nine points, with the Tigers scoring two, leaving the score 56-53 with just under two minutes left in the game.
The Tigers started to foul to attempt to get the ball back and Owen Cass stepped up and made five of six free throws, helping Sturgis Brown take the win, 63-57.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Dyson Peterson with 17 points, folowed by Owen Cass with 15, followed by Carson Pankratz with 10.
The Scoopers field goal shooting was 58% (25-43), nearly twice the season average. and was eight of 13 for free throws for 62%. For Huron, Kler Hae led the scoring with 19 points, followed by Jaren Schley with 13. The Tigers shot 31 from the field and 21 of 25 for 84% from the charity line.
The Scoopers are now 2-14 on the season and will host the Spearfish Spartans, 6-10, Tuesday at the West gym, in Sturgis.
“Spearfish has a lot of guys and have been playing well lately, last time we played, we did not do well on the court, and we plan to show up and compete and be consistent on Tuesday,” Cass said.
