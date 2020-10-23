STURGIS — Sturgis Brown defeated the Spearfish Spartans in the last regular season football game, 41-7, on a cold snowy Thursday evening at Woodle Field.
“You really don’t want to start the game with them scoring right away, it wasn’t a huge surprise to us as they came out fired up and they were coached up for the last game of the season,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Our boys did not respond the way I wanted them to, as far as being excited and getting back and competing on every play.”
The Spartans scored first on the fifth play of the game on a 39-yard pass from Seth Hamilton to Brayden Delahoyde, point after was good putting Spearfish on top 7-0.
The Scoopers came back with seven minutes left in the first quarter, with Kaden Phillips scoring on a 39 yard run to tie the score, 7-7.
The first half ended with a three-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Sanden Graham with three seconds left on the clock, taking the score to 14-7 at the break.
The Scoopers scored twice in the third quarter, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Kaden Nelson, and a five-yard run from Wren Jacobs, leaving the score 28-7 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter started with a big play, a 52-yard pass from Cass to Sanden Graham, for a touchdown, with a blocked extra point, moving the score to 34-7. The Spartans had a tough break and fumbled the kick off that
