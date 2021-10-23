Scoopers defeat Patriots 40-13, win share of BHC title

BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team earned a spot in the Class AA playoffs with a 40-13, over the Douglas Patriots on Thursday in Box Elder.
“We were a little disorganized getting out of school and getting everything ready, couple guys forgot their cleats, so I was really curios how this would turn out,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “We did execute well in the beginning, and we let them hang around a little bit, which is a tribute to Douglas and how hard they fight.”
With the win, the Scoopers share the Black Hills Conference (BHC) title with Spearfish and St. Thomas More, in a three-way tie.
Konner Berndt ran for a 62-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and with the two point conversion, the Scoopers led 8-0, 16 seconds into the game.
The next series the Sturgis Brown Special teams recorded a safety when the Patriots kicker stepped out of the end zone, putting the Scoopers up 10-0.
Berndt had two touchdown runs of 14 and 64 yards, and Braden Temple scored a touchdown and added two extra points to give the Scoopers a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sturgis Brown’s Dom Smith kicked a 28-yard field goal four minutes into the second quarter, extending Sturgis Brown’s lead to 33-0.
The Patriots got on the score board with six minutes left in the second quarter on a 29-yard pass from Jacob Thibeau to Tyler Dumdei, but the Scoopers enjoyed a 33-7 at half time.
Owen Cass scored on a 22-yard touchdown and with the extra point by Smith, the score was 40-7 at the end of the third quarter.
With 19 seconds left in the game, the Patriots Shawn Stock scored om a 34-yard touchdown run, but Sturgis Brown ended up winning the game, 40-13.40-13.
Sturgis Brown’s Konner Berndt ran the ball 15 times for 210 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.
“We really came out firing and everything was fitting together. We went up early in the first quarter, 24-0, and then one of the Douglas players got hurt and took a while for them to move him off the field. I feel like we started to think that it was over but it was only the first quarter,” said Berndt. “During halftime, both coach Koletzky and Anderson told us that the game isn’t over and we need to go out like the score was 0-0. During the second half, I sat out for most of it and the other running backs got to go in and run the ball, which was cool and my goal for every game.”
Berndt said it was a good win on our last regular season game.
“Now we’re on to focusing on Tea, and we will play them for the second time this year, and we’re just hoping to go and play our best game of the season which is what we’re going to have to do if we want to win,” Berndt said.
“It was good to get through this one with being relatively healthy, and what we know now with Mitchell winning, gives us an opportunity to play one more game and that is what we wanted,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers are seeded eighth in the Class AA playoffs and will head to No. 1 seeded Tea Area (9-0), Thursday.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Sturgis Scooper stats:
Total Yards: 392 yards
Rushing: 35 for 304 yards
Konner Berndt — 15 rushes for 210 yards and three touchdowns
Owen Cass — five for 73 yards and one touchdown
Passing: 11/20 for 88 yards and one touchdown
Receiving: Tanner Ortlieb — two catches for 26 yards
Hunter Harrison — two catches for 17 yards
Braden Temple — one catch for eight yards and a touchdown
Turnovers: three Douglas Patriots stats:
Total yards: 100 yards
Rushing: 27 carries for 11 yards
Shawn Stock — one carry for 34 yards and a touchdown
Passing: 5/17 for 89 yards and a touchdown
Receiving: Tyler Dumdei — two catches for 60 yards, and one touchdown
Turnovers: Five
