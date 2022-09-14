STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School football team held an Aberdeen Central rally in the fourth quarter, to defeat the Golden Eagles 18-13, in the Scoopers home opener Saturday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
The Golden Eagles had seven shots at the end zone in the final 28 seconds starting at the six-yard line, and the Scooper defense kept Aberdeen Central out of the end zone to preserve the win, 18-13.
“Aberdeen is a good team, you always know going into half time, you will have to come out and answer their best hunch, and I am just so proud of our resilience tonight and the way the boys hung together and didn’t fold at any time,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s football coach. “This is a sweet win for our boys, anytime we can get a win against an east river team, and it is how we like to measure our program, so we are so proud of them.”
Gunner Rohloff took a hand off from Owen Cass with four minutes left in the first quarter for a three yard touchdown. Teh extra point failed, but Sturgis Brown enjoyed a 6-0 lead after one quarter of play.
With 18 seconds left in the half, Sturgis Brown quarterback Owen Cass connected with Jake Vliem in the end zone for a touchdown. The Scoopers missed the extra point, bur led 12-0 at the half.
Aberdeen’s Drew Salfrank, had a 41-yard run to get the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard. After the point after touchdown, Sturgis Brown still led 12-7, with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Sturgis Brown fumbled, giving Aberdeen Central the ball on the Sturgis Brown 26-yard- line.
The Golden Eagles scored with just over five minutes left in the game to take the lead, 13-12.
Sturgis Brown’s Cass connected with Gavin Ligtenberg on a 50-yard pass with 2:07 left in the game to take the lead, 18-13.
The Golden Eagles started their long drive on their own 40-yard line but failed to score, nd the Scoopers came away with the win, 18-13.
Cale Jolley, a senior, knocked down the last pass attempt by Aberdeen Central on fourth down, with three seconds left in the game, that may have given Aberdeen the win.
“I’m really just proud of the guys for holding in there for such a long goal line stand. They all played great and everyone did their job on the last play which made it easy for me to do mine,” said Jolley. “We all ‘farmed our own land’ like Koletzky likes to say and I knew I didn’t have to worry about anything but my job because everyone else was doing theirs.”
The Scoopers (2-1) are back in action Friday, for their homecoming football game against the Huron Tigers (0-3).
Stats for both teams follow.
Sturgis Brown:
Total yards: 267 total yards, with 23 carries for 78 rushing yards.
Rushing: Gunner Rohloff — 13 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown, a three yard carry with 4:38 left in the first quarter.
Passing: Owen Cass 21/34 for 189 yards, two touchdowns
Two turnovers: an interception with 3:44 left in the third, fumble with 7:02 left in the fourth
Receiving: Gavin Ligtenberg — six catches for 97 yards and one touchdown
Reese Jacobs —six catches for 43 yards
Aberdeen Central
Total yards: 299 yards, with 44 carries for 219 yards rushing.
Karson Carda: 26 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown, a three yard run with 5:19 left in the fourth
Drew Salfrank: 4 carries for 61 yards and a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left in the third
Passing: Dustin Hermansen - 8/19 for 80-yards
Receiving: Drew Salfrank - three catches for 50 yards, Spencer Barr - four catches for 24 yards
