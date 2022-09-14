STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School football team held an Aberdeen Central rally in the fourth quarter, to defeat the Golden Eagles 18-13, in the Scoopers home opener Saturday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.  

The Golden Eagles had seven shots at the end zone in the final 28 seconds starting at the six-yard line, and the Scooper defense kept Aberdeen Central out of the end zone to preserve the win, 18-13.

