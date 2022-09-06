Scoopers/Cobblers boys’ soccer match ends in 1-1 tie

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team tied the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 1-1 Thursday, at Sioux Park, in Rapid City.
“The first half we came out really slow and let them do basically what ever they wanted, and we thought we couldn’t play physical with them so we adjusted at half time,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Browns soccer coach. “In the second half, we didn’t back down from a single challenge.
Ty Ferguson came out and played amazing, drove down and came close on two goals, and we just played really well in the second half.”
The Cobblers scored first with just over two minutes left in the half.
Caleb Howard took a long shot and scored, leaving putting the Cobblers on top 1-0.
The Scoopers scored on a penalty kick, that was from Ty Ferguson getting driven to the ground by a Cobbler defender.
Carson Wolter took the penalty kick and scored on Conner Warren, the Cobbler goalkeeper, tying the score 1-1 with 18 minutes left in the half. There were no other scores in the game, and it ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Scoopers had 12 shots on goal and the Cobblers had 16.
“Christian (Lemcke) played fantastic tonight and the one goal scored is when our mid field broke down, and we let a player dribble all the way down to the 18 and he stepped to hard near the post, and we talked at half time and Christian made adjustments. He continued to play great as he has all season,” Louder said.
Joe Sabrowski the Cobblers head soccer coach, said he wanted his kids to stick to the game plan.
“We need to continue working on what we are working on, and we can’t get away from our game plan. We got numbers in and got shots off but just didn’t fall our way,” said Sabrowski. “You can’t let a team pressure you that much without moving the ball quicker. They created a lot of turnovers, that sent us running, chasing, and they had a good game plan to neutralize our mid field and intentionally putting a body on them, frustrated us and it worked”
The Scoopers are now 2-4-1, and are back in action Sept. 8 against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, in Rapid City.
