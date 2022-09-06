Scoopers/Cobblers boys’ soccer match ends in 1-1 tie

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team tied the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 1-1 Thursday, at Sioux Park, in Rapid City.

“The first half we came out really slow and let them do basically what ever they wanted, and we thought we couldn’t play physical with them so we adjusted at half time,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Browns soccer coach. “In the second half, we didn’t back down from a single challenge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.