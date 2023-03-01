RAPID CITY -— The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys’ wrestling team took fourth place honors in the State Class A Dual Tournament Saturday, at the Monument Summit Arena, in Rapid City.
The Scoopers opened the tournament as the number 3-seed against the Harrisburg Tigers, the number 6-seed. Sturgis got the 31-27 win, after two Scoopers injury defaulted out of the dual.
Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach, said he had the Harrisburg dual penciled out as a close dual, 25-24.
“We got a couple of wins, like at 126 pounds that we got back after losing it in the state tournament, we came out on fire,” said Abell. “At 195 (pounds) was a momentum switch, when it looks like we have the state champion pinned, and then comes up on his feet and they hit the mat and we have to injury default out Aiden (Werlinger), and later, Zebroski dislocates his shoulder and injury defaults out, but we gutted it out and that is one dual that we really needed a win to be on the front end of the bracket to get into the top four.”
Werlinger, wrestling at 195 pounds, faced Harrisburg’s Jack Detert.
These two battled in the individual championship match on Friday, and Detert got the win.
During the dual, Werlinger was leading 5-2 and had Detert on his back.
Seconds later they fell to the mat, and Detert landed on Werlinger knee and ankle and he could not continue the match, losing by injury default.
In the second dual, the Scoopers faced the Pierre Governors, and fell, 54-18, with two more wrestlers suffering injuries.
“We knew they (Pierre) were the number two seed and heavy favorite, we gave them a good run earlier in the year, but they made some shifts since them and we did our best,” said Abell. “We had a couple more injuries, at 132 pounds, we have a likely broken hand and at 106 the knee was dislocated. These were game changers, momentum killer, and without 195 pounder (Werlinger) in there.It was tough. Our spirits were kind of broken with all of the injuries.
Abell added, “The injury plague hit us hard today, with four season ending injuries in the matter of one hour is a tough pill to swallow.”
The final dual of the day was battling for third place against the Watertown Arrows, and Sturgis came up short, 42-33. The Governors won eight matches and the Scoopers won six.
“It was a tough day, but we knew we could get inside the top four and that was our goal, there are no slouches in the top four teams in South Dakota, and we are proud to be on the front side, but we had to battle three horses and then the injuries today really bit us. In full health we could have had more fun but it is what it is,” said Abell.
Individual Dual Results
Sturgis Brown 31, Harrisburg 27
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch (Sturgis) over Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) Maj 11-0
113 pounds: Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) Inj 0:25
120 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) Dec 5-2
126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) SV-1 6-4
132 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis) over Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) Fall 0:45
138 pounds: Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) Dec 8-3
145 pounds: Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) over Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) Dec 3-1
152 pounds: Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) Dec 7-0
160 pounds: Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) over Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) Fall 0:34
170 pounds: Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) over Preston Ray (Sturgis) Dec 4-3
182 pounds: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) Fall 3:52
195 pounds pounds: Jack Detert (Harrisburg) over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) Inj 2:09
220 pounds: Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) over Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) Dec 7-1
285 pounds: Gueibondy Doelue (Harrisburg) over Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) Dec 5-1
Match #2 Championship Bracket
Pierre T.F. Riggs 54, Sturgis Brown 18
106 pounds pounds: Jacob Mason (Pierre) over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis) Inj 2:12
113 pounds: Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) forfeit
120 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) over Damen Horsley (Pierre) Fall 0:27
126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Lincoln Houska (Pierre) Fall 1:56
132 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis) over Hudson Shaffer (Pierre) Dec 4-0
138 pounds: Tristan Spencer (Pierre) over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) Fall 3:15
145 pounds: Chase Carda (Pierre) over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) Fall 1:58
152 pounds: Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) Fall 2:46
160 pounds: Deegan Houska (Pierre) over Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) Fall 0:52
170 pounds: Trey Lewis (Pierre) over Preston Ray (Sturgis) Dec 3-2
182 pounds: Chance Carda (Pierre) over Kelson Dirk (Sturgis) Fall 2:34
195 pounds: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) Dec 7-2
220 pounds: Elijah Boutchee (Pierre) over Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) Fall 5:28
285 pounds: Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) Dec 5-2
Match #3 3rd Place Match
Watertown 42 defeated Sturgis Brown 33
106 pounds: Gage Lohr (Watertown) over Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis) Fall 4:51
113 pounds: Leo Stroup (Watertown) forfeit
120 pounds: Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) TF 24-9
126 pounds: Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Keslar Swenson (Watertown) Fall 0:36
132 pounds: Braden Le (Watertown) Forfeit
138 pounds: Cade Willnerd (Sturgis) over RJ Nichols (Watertown) Fall 1:12
145 pounds: Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) Fall 1:31
152 pounds: Ian Johnson (Watertown) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) Fall 4:35
160 pounds: Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) over Tucker Urdahl (Watertown) Fall 3:26
170 pounds: Jax Kettwig (Watertown) over Preston Ray (Sturgis) Fall 3:26
182 pounds: Jackson Maag (Watertown) over Kelson Dirk (Sturgis Brown) Dec 6-0
195 pounds: Gunnar Sarkela (Sturgis) over Ethan Wientjes (Watertown) Dec 7-0
220 pounds: Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) over Matthew Peters (Watertown) Fall 5:22
285 pounds: Micah Hach (Watertown) over Tyce Uherka (Sturgis) Fall 0:58
