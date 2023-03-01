4. dual.jpg

Pierre’s Tristan Spencer, right, attempts an escape from Sturgis Brown’s Thayne Elshere, during the Class A Dual State Tournament Saturday in Rapid City. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

RAPID CITY -— The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys’ wrestling team took fourth place honors in the State Class A Dual Tournament Saturday, at the Monument Summit Arena, in Rapid City.  

The Scoopers opened the tournament as the number 3-seed against the Harrisburg Tigers, the number 6-seed.  Sturgis got the 31-27 win, after two Scoopers injury defaulted out of the dual.

