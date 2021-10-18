Scoopers beat Cavs 29-22

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown football team defeated the St. Thomas More Cavaliers, 29-22, Friday ,at O’Harra Stadium, in Rapid City.
“It was a great win for our guys, as it has been a roller coaster year for them, they have worked hard all season, and then the adversity we talked about of not being able to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, it is just a good win,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “You have to tip your hats to STM, those guys are young and they have a lot of fight in them, and they took our team down to the final play.”
The Scoopers scored on the opening drive with a 43 yard touchdown run by Konner Berndt and with the point after, took the lead, 7-0, with just under two minutes off the clock.
That would be the only score of the opening quarter
With six minutes left in the second quarter, Berndt broke multiple tackles and ran 46 yards for the second touchdown, and with a two point conversion, the Scoopers were up 15-0.
Lee Neugebauer, the St. Thomas More quarterback, threw a 24 yard touchdown pass to Matthew Larsen, and with the points after, the Cavs trailed15-7.
With nine seconds left in the half, St. Thomas More Kellen Weber scored. The Scoopers blocked the kick, Sturgis Brown held on to a15-13 lead at the half.
The Cavaliers JD Green kicked a 37 yard field goal, with just over six minutes left in the third to give St. Thomas More the lead, 16-15.
St. Thomas More added more points on a five yard touchdown run by Matthew Larson. The kick was blocked, but the Cavaliers still led, 22-15.
Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass, ran 19 yards for the score, and with the point after touchdown kick, the score 22-22, heading into the final 12 minutes of play.
Sturgis Brown’s Berndt scored his third touchdown of the game, this time from one-yard out, and with the point after touchdown kick, giving the Scoopers the lead, 29-22.
Jake Vliem, had two interceptions, and Aidan Hedderman had one interception in the fourth quarter, that helped the Scoopers seal the win, 29-22.
“They got it done, Jake Vliem stepped up and had a great game, he is a kid that we stuck with the entire season and we just see him getting better and better, always learning and he is a yes sir type of guy and I love seeing him come up with the big play,” Koletzky said.
The Scoopers improve to 2-6 on the season, are back in action Thursday, at Douglas.
Sturgis Brown stats:
Total yards: 390 yards
Rushing: 48 for 330 yards
Berndt — 28 for 226 yards and three touchdowns
Cass — Eight carries for 50 yds and one touchdown
Passing: Cass — five of eight for 60 yards
Berndt — Three catches for 52 yards
Penalties: 16 penalties for 160 yards
St. Thomas More stats:
Total yards: 220 yards
Rushing: 17 for 49 yards
Matthew Larson — 35 yards and one touchdown
Passing: Neugebauer — 11 for 24 for 171 yards and two touchdowns
Larson — Three catches for 91 yards and one touchdown
Penalties: Four penalties for 50 yards
