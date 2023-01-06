STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell, 45-26, to the undefeated Pierre Governors Saturday, at the West Gym in Sturgis.
“I thought our kids played really hard, we defended well, but we shot too many three’s tonight, but when a team sets in a zone you have to make some shots, we tried to work the ball inside, but they are good inside,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “Dysen (Peterson) and Ryan (Heinert), they will make shots, but struggled a little in the first two games. But we just can’t miss so many shots like that against a good team.”
Neither team scored for the first four minutes of the first quarter. Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz opened the scoring with eight straight points, in just over two minutes, to put the Governors on top 8-0.
Jake Vliem, of Sturgis Brown, found the hoop with just over one minutes left in the first quarter to put the Scoopers on the board, but they still trailed 8-2.
Kienholz and Christian Busch scored for Pierre to keep the Governors 12-2 at the end of one quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams settle in, and traded baskets, but Pierre led 22-11 going into half time.
Kienholz scored the first three field goals in the third, followed by Sturgis Brown’s Tyan Buus and Ryan Heinert, but Pierre managed to stay on top 36-21, at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter Pierre outscored Sturgis Brown 9-5 to giver the Governors the win 45-26.
“I feel Pierre is one of the top two teams in the State of South Dakota, they have the capability of beating anyone in the state. They have a very tough ‘go to guy’ that is really hard to stop, but we defended them well and we have to get confident in our shooting,” said Buus.
Brianna Kusler, Pierre’s coach, said the game was a great test for them.
“I think this was a really great test for us, finally we had a match up that is bigger, and some of the teams we have played so far have been smaller so this gives us an opportunity to be tested defensively,” said Kusler. “We had some quality looks early on and we maybe weren’t as focused and finishing as well as we could have, and in the second half we did better, our offense was efficient in execution but out finishing wasn’t always there and that sometimes comes down to fatigue.”
Coach Buus said he was happy with his team’s performance. “Overall, I was very happy with the team for the performance when it comes to effort and defensively, and I was OK with our offense.”
Sturgis Brown was led by Jake Vliem with eight points and nine rebounds. Tyan Buus added six points for the Scoopers.
Pierre was led in scoring by Lincoln Kienholz with 19 points and eight rebounds
Sturgis Brown stats: Field goals: 9/56 for 16%; free throws: 5/11 for 45%; 33 Rebounds
Pierre stats: Field goals: 15/46 for 325; Free throws: 13/20 for 70% and 35 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.