Sturgis boys bb.jpg

Jake Vliem, of Sturgis Brown, battles for an offensive rebound with Pierre Governor Carson Ahartz during the game on Saturday in Sturgis.  

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell, 45-26, to the undefeated Pierre Governors Saturday, at the West Gym in Sturgis.

“I thought our kids played really hard, we defended well, but we shot too many three’s tonight, but when a team sets in a zone you have to make some shots, we tried to work the ball inside, but they are good inside,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “Dysen (Peterson) and Ryan (Heinert), they will make shots, but struggled a little in the first two games. But we just can’t miss so many shots like that against a good team.”

