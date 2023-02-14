STURIGS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team defeated the Belle Fourche Broncs, 62-37, Saturday, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers had a strong push at the end to the first quarter with a 14-2 run with Gavin Ligtenberg draining a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Sturgis Brown a 22-6 advantage.
Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach, talked about coming out strong in the first quarter.
“That has been our focus, get off to a good start, and give us an advantage right away, and I thought we did that again tonight,” said Buus. “I thought we controlled the first half and there was a stretch in the third quarter where we got a little complacent, but in the first half we got in there and got done what we needed to get the lead.”
In the second quarter Belle Fourche’s Anthony Budmayr had three field goals, and the Scoopers Gavin Ligtenberg drained two additional 3-pointers to give Sturgis Brown a 38-18 lead at the half.
The Broncs came out fired up in the third quarter and scored four 3-pointers and held the Scoopers to only four points, cutting the Sturgis Brown lead to 42-32 at the end of three periods of play.
The Scoopers fired back in the fourth, and went on a 16-0 run and held the Broncs to five points, and the Scoopers came away with the win 62-37.
Clay Pottorff, Belle Fourche’s head coach said he was proud of his team.
“I am proud of these boys, we showed a lot of grit and determination, and we don’t always show great execution to our ability. We don’t always show up ready to go from the tip off, and this is the fourth or fifth time where we have had a first quarter with five or six points, and have ended the first quarters in a twelve point deficit and then in most of those games we have battled back and taken the lead,” said Pottorff. “They just don’t give up and keep fighting, and we will keep fighting and there is still part of the season left for us to get some rhythm and we are still a scary team in Region eight.”
The leading scoring for the Scoopers was Ligtenberg with 12 points, Jake Vliem with 11 points, and Tyan Buus and Ryan Heinert scored 10 points each.
For the game, the Scoopers had nine 3-pointers, and shot 22 of 49 for 44% from the field.
Budmayr led the scoring for the Bronc’s with 12 points, followed by Nolan Wahlfeldt with nine points.
Belle Fourche shot 14 of 59 from the field for 23%, and they were three of four from the free throw line. They pulled down 27 rebounds and had only five turnovers.
Wahlfeldt picked up two fouls early in the first quarter and had to sit nearly the rest of the first half. He came back into the game after half time and scored three, 3-pointers.
“Another great example of grit and determination and not giving up. He came out after sitting almost the entire first half because of fouls, and then in the third quarter he was ready and that speaks a lot of his work ethic and commitment to what we are doing,” Pottorff said.
Sturgis Brown’s Vliem talkd about his 11 points and 13 rebounds performance.
“Right from the start we knew that if we got it inside they could not match our size, and the kick outs and threes would be there, if we just got inside,” said Vliem. “The guards played good, Gavin (Ligtenberg) had a great game hitting all of the threes and the buzzer beater, Dyson (Peterson), Ryan (Heinert). Everyone just had a good game, and it is fun to get a win like that.”
Pottorff talked about the problems the Scoopers presented for his team.
“When Dysen Peterson and Jake Vliem are in the game together, they are a handful, and then Gavin (Ligtenberg) and Tyan (Buus) getting hot, they are very complimentary pieces that played well tonight.”
The Broncs are now 6-10 on the season and tonight they travel to New Castle. The Scoopers are now 7-8 and tonight they travel to Red Cloud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.