Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass, and Belle Fourche’s  JT Hahne, battle for a rebound during the game on Saturday in Sturgis. Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

STURIGS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team defeated the Belle Fourche Broncs, 62-37, Saturday, in Sturgis.

The Scoopers had a strong push at the end to the first quarter with a 14-2 run with Gavin Ligtenberg draining a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Sturgis Brown a 22-6 advantage.   

